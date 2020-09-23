Huntkey Introduces 45W Phone Charger

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently introduced its 45W PD3.0 (Power Delivery 3.0) charger for cell phones. It is rated output power is 45W and equipped with one USB-C port to support fast charging speeds.

The Huntkey 45W Cell Phone Charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/45w-usb-type-c/

It features a high compatibility that it can output 5V3A, 9V3A, 12V3A, 15V3A, or 20V2.35A to support multiple devices accordingly. When being charged with the power of 15V3A or 20V2.35A, the device can reach the highest charging speeds.

The charger is accredited with VI energy efficiency, and certified with CCC, FCC and UL to ensure safety as well as warranted with 2 years. It is pocket size that measures 58mm long, 58mm wide and 28mm high, and paired with a 2m USB-C to C cable. For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

SPECIFICATIONS:

Model: HKA04520023-2K

Type: Wall mount

Input: 100-240Vac, 1.2A, 50/60Hz

Output: 5V3A/9V3A/12V3A/15V3A/20V2.25A

Protocol: PD3.0

Efficiency Level: VI

Dimensions: 58*58*28mm

DC Cable: 2m

Warranty: 2 Years

CCC, FCC, UL Certified

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years.

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com/

