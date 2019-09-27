Huntkey Introduces Its LED Desk Lamp, an Efficient Life Assistant

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has introduced its LED desk lamp into the global markets.

Huntkey is popular among the global customers with its renowned brand and high quality. The Huntkey LED desk lamp is worthy of owning for four main reasons:

1) Convenient & Smart

Huntkey LED desk lamp features a Touch Sensitive Dimmer Bar, allowing customers to fully customize the brightness from 35 to 700 lumens with a simple slide of their finger. Also, an LCD Screen on the front of its body is a helpful bedside partner with an alarm clock and calendar.

2) Multifunctional

The desk lamp is not only simply a desk lamp, but also a USB charger. It has 2 water-proof USB ports sharing 2.4 Amps of power to charge electronic devices at any time. Along with the characteristic of water-proof, the Huntkey USB ports have faster charging speed than traditional ports.

3) Safety & Quality

Flicker-free and radiation-free lighting makes it more pleasant on the customer's eyes and protects them from the negative effects of extended working, reading and studying. Based on Huntkey countless experimental tests on its performance, the desk lamp can work for approximately 30,000 hours. This means that the desk lamp can last for 18 years based on 4.5 hours per day. Also, it is highly energy-efficient and leaves customers with no concerns about the electricity bills.

Moreover, the LED desk lamp is accredited with CE, ETL, and FCC for ecological-friendly, providing customers and their family a safe and secure environment.

4) Simple Design

White-colored and simplistic design gives a clean and sleek addition to your home and office lighting. Furthermore, the lamp offers a 180-degree lighting angle on its head, as well as a 90-degree lighting angle on the arm. It can be perfectly folded and stretched to the position that best fits the customer's eyes.

Specification

Light Source LED LED Power 8.5 Watts Input Voltage 100-240Vac CCT 4000K Color Warm White CRI 85 Flux 700LM Beam Angle 120° Lifetime 30,000 Hrs USB Ports Total Max 5V 2.4A Safety CE, ETL, FCC Dimensions 190 x 150 x 388 mm Weight 860g / 30.3oz / 1.9lb

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

