Huntkey Introduces Its LED Desk Lamp, an Efficient Life Assistant
Sep 27, 2019, 03:24 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has introduced its LED desk lamp into the global markets.
Huntkey is popular among the global customers with its renowned brand and high quality. The Huntkey LED desk lamp is worthy of owning for four main reasons:
1) Convenient & Smart
Huntkey LED desk lamp features a Touch Sensitive Dimmer Bar, allowing customers to fully customize the brightness from 35 to 700 lumens with a simple slide of their finger. Also, an LCD Screen on the front of its body is a helpful bedside partner with an alarm clock and calendar.
2) Multifunctional
The desk lamp is not only simply a desk lamp, but also a USB charger. It has 2 water-proof USB ports sharing 2.4 Amps of power to charge electronic devices at any time. Along with the characteristic of water-proof, the Huntkey USB ports have faster charging speed than traditional ports.
3) Safety & Quality
Flicker-free and radiation-free lighting makes it more pleasant on the customer's eyes and protects them from the negative effects of extended working, reading and studying. Based on Huntkey countless experimental tests on its performance, the desk lamp can work for approximately 30,000 hours. This means that the desk lamp can last for 18 years based on 4.5 hours per day. Also, it is highly energy-efficient and leaves customers with no concerns about the electricity bills.
Moreover, the LED desk lamp is accredited with CE, ETL, and FCC for ecological-friendly, providing customers and their family a safe and secure environment.
4) Simple Design
White-colored and simplistic design gives a clean and sleek addition to your home and office lighting. Furthermore, the lamp offers a 180-degree lighting angle on its head, as well as a 90-degree lighting angle on the arm. It can be perfectly folded and stretched to the position that best fits the customer's eyes.
Specification
|
Light Source
|
LED
|
LED Power
|
8.5 Watts
|
Input Voltage
|
100-240Vac
|
CCT
|
4000K
|
Color
|
Warm White
|
CRI
|
85
|
Flux
|
700LM
|
Beam Angle
|
120°
|
Lifetime
|
30,000 Hrs
|
USB Ports
|
Total Max 5V 2.4A
|
Safety
|
CE, ETL, FCC
|
Dimensions
|
190 x 150 x 388 mm
|
Weight
|
860g / 30.3oz / 1.9lb
About Huntkey
Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.
For more information, please visit Huntkey website: http://www.huntkey.com/
