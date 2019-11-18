Huntkey Introduces OUCICA Air Purifier KJ540

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions has introduced its indoor air purifier KJ540 into the market. KJ540 is branded as "OUCICA", a new brand from Huntkey.

Oucica KJ540 utilizes a five-fold filtration and purification system that can effectively filter suspended particles such as haze, second-hand smoke, ash, dander, hair, dust, pollen, remove indoor formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, VOCs, TVOCs, smoke odor, and effectively kill viruses in the air.

five-fold filtration and purification system

The primary filter can filter large suspended particles in the air, and can be washed for long-term use without replacement;

The secondary filter effectively block s hair and other particles. It protect s HEPA filter and servi ce life of other filters installed in the purifier.

filter effectively block hair protect ce life of other filters installed in the purifier. The HEPA antibacterial dealdehydes compound activated carbon filte r is s pecialized in removing a variety of air pollution sources, such as haze, coal dust, smoke and pollen, and can als o e ffectively remove formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, ammonia and other harmful gases and odor;

HEPA antibacterial dealdehydes compound activated carbon filte pecialized in removing a variety of air pollution sources, such as haze, coal dust, smoke and pollen, als ffectively remove formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, ammonia and other harmful gases and odor; More than 3 million healthy negative ions are released, increas ing the air quality by improving the comfort of indoor air, and enabl ing the user to breathe the fresh air.

KJ540 has better, more professional, and more efficient performance in haze and aldehyde removal than purifiers on the market and is more energy-efficient and cost-effective.

Specification

Name Air purifier Clean air (particulate matter) 600m3/h Model KJ540 Clean air volume (Gaseous pollutants) 300m3/h Rated Voltage 220V/50Hz Accumulated purification amount (particulate matter) P4 Rated Power 100W Purification efficiency (particulate matter) F4 Noise 68dB(A) Effective area 45-73m3 Net Weight 13kg Size 439x229x735mm

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

