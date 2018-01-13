Huntkey Is Showcasing Its Magic Outlet Series at CES 2018

The Magic outlet Series consists of four models, with small and cubic appearance, the power strip looks cute and is very handy for daily use and travel. In addition, they can be combined together to extend the outlets. Many people are attracted by the Magic Outlets at Huntkey booth. Huntkey will start to sell the SMC005 and SMC407 from the Magic Outlet Series on Amazon soon.

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/magic-outlet-02.jpg

The SMC005 with five American sockets, allowing users to charge five different electronic devices. The SMC407 is with a power cord, and designed with three USB ports, with a total output of 5V2.4A, allowing users to charge three extra devices via USB cables.

Huntkey is popular among the global customers with its renowned brand, high quality and attractive ID design. Why Huntkey magic outlet worth you to own it? We give you five main reasons:

1. Handy for daily use and traveling

The magic outlet series are designed with compact size, it is convenient for daily use and traveling.

2. Can be combined together to extend the outlets

Customers can combine magic outlet together to extent the AC plugs and USB ports。

3. Safety Inner Design: Integral Copper Bar

The integral copper bar design, which enhanced the conduction ability. Also it can improve the elasticity of switch, making the better experience for the consumers when using it. The last but most important is that with this design, it can promote the efficiency but lower the electricity bills.

4. Reliable Flame-retardant Material

Huntkey magic outlets series are made of flame-retardant material, which is able to withstand high heat and temperatures. There is no deformation at 100℃ and even without flames at 750℃.

5. 3-year warranty

Huntkey can provide best service and 3-year warranty.

About Huntkey

Huntkey, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of its customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit:

https://en.huntkey.com/

http://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal/

Contact:

Ferris Liao

+86-755-8960-6658

brand@huntkey.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-is-showcasing-its-magic-outlet-series-at-ces-2018-300582313.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com

