Huntkey Launches Its Sales Event in Jordan

SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2019 -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has launched its sales event for its PC monitors in Jordan. The event is operated by Computer Service Express, a business partner of Huntkey, and is targeted at end-users by giving away a universal power strip - the SZM401 - for free to them if they buy a PC monitor.

End-users who buy a Huntkey monitor, no matter what model it is, can get a power strip for free. The event covers a wide range of Huntkey monitors, including curved gaming monitors X2471C and X3271CK. Other models like M2471WH, M2771WH, N2271WH and E1971WH are also included.

The SZM401 is a universal power strip which is a worldwide popular item from Huntkey's power strip category. It is equipped with 4 universal sockets and 1 master switch to support charging for 4 different devices simultaneously. It is simple, stylish and available in two color options, white and black. It is also guaranteed with a 3-year warranty.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers. https://en.huntkey.com/

