Huntkey LED Lighting Products Make Debut Appearance at CES 2018

Huntkey is an electronic giant with diversified development into PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, USB charging stations, notebook adapters. After 22 years of innovation in the power supply field, it has become a renowned brand around the globe for its high quality products with affordable prices. Recently, it has expanded its product line into LED lighting, and come up with a vast range of LED new products, including dimmable light bulbs, desk lamps and plant grow lights.

The Huntkey LED lighting products making their debut appearance at CES 2018 are designed with super long lifespan up to 30,000 hours, and they are energy-efficient and eco-friendly for safety use.

The input rated power of dimmable LED bulb is 7-Watt, which is equivalent to 60-Watt incandescent lights with 86% less energy use. Its Correlated Color Temperature (CCT) can be remote controlled from 3000K to 6500K using an app on a smart phone. Built with durable components, it is expected to last for 27 years based on 3 hours per day to reduce the hassle of replacing so often.

The desk lamp is able to offer 5 levels of brightness with an integrated touch sensitive dimmer. It is ideal for home and office use, providing simulated natural light that is easy for the eyes. With 2 built-in USB ports, it is capable of charging USB-powered devices such as smart phones, tablets and power banks. It also features a hi-resolution LCD display on the front side to show the date, time, temperature, and an alarm clock.

The plant grow light is designed to give off the perfect wavelength of light for all growing stages of plants, including seeding, germination, vegetative and flowering. It is suitable for both hydroponics and indoor plants in soil.

Huntkey Booth:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/ces2018.jpg

Huntkey LED Light Bulbs:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/household-use-1.jpg

Huntkey Dimmable LED Light Bulb:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/bulb.jpg

Huntkey LED Desk Lamp:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/desklamp.jpg

Huntkey Plant Grow Light:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/plant-grow-light.jpg

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

