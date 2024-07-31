Huntkey MVPLAND's Iconic 2D Character, Wei Lan, Makes Her Stunning Real-World Debut

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading computer accessories brand manufacturer Huntkey ignited the enthusiasm of the players at the scene of Bilibili World 2024 after unveiling the 2D image of its high-end sub-brand MVPLAND—Wei Lan.

Bilibili World, the offline carnival of Bilibili, is a revelry feast for the vast majority of 2D players, and also a bridge for hardware manufacturers to break the boundaries between realities and achieve a dreamlike interaction with 2D world. Every year, BW attracts plenty of anime, game, and ACGN culture enthusiasts from all over the country.

Wei Lan Makes Her Stunning Real-World Debut

MVPLAND, a premium brand of Huntkey, has been dedicated to the esports realm since its launch in 2015, spanning an impressive eight years. Committed to providing esports enthusiasts with high-performance, high-quality gaming gear, MVPLAND has garnered widespread recognition from consumers for its extraordinary performance and design.

Wei Lan, a creation deeply rooted in the fusion of MVPLAND and the 2D culture, emerges as the image of a lioness-warrior goddess. Her character blends technological prowess with fantastical elements, exuding a contemporary and enigmatic charm. On the esports stage, she dares to voice her genuine thoughts and unique perspectives, unfazed by others' gazes or judgments. Brimming with boundless passion for esports and challenges, Wei Lan is acutely aware of the thorny path ahead in esports yet never hesitates to forge ahead. Every competition, every attempt, serves as an opportunity for her to surpass herself. This embodies her positive character traits of fierce bravery, self-transcendence, and individuality on full display.

As the 2D image spokesperson of MVPLAND, Wei Lan will represent Huntkey to participate in various activities, conveying the brand value and cultural concept to the users. She is not only a resident of the 2D world, but also an explorer of future technology, leading players to enter the new world of technology and feel the charm and power of technology.

MVPLAND's products are also as highly anticipated as Wei Lan. MVP P1200 is a high-end power supply meticulously crafted by MVPLAND. With a rated power of up to 1200W, its +12V boasts a formidable output of 100A, fully capable of meeting the demands of flagship graphics cards. To accommodate the power supply requirements of the new generation of graphics cards, the MVP P1200 specifically adopts the latest ATX3.0 specification and PCIE5.0 Ready standard design. The internal design of the MVP P1200 is equally impressive, featuring electrolytic capacitors and solid capacitors sourced from top manufacturers, ensuring pure current output and guaranteeing the system's stable performance. MVPLAND also boasts other high-end products such as the PC Case-S980 Tornado Full View Edition, PC Power Supply-MVP K850, CPU Cooler-MVP Poseidon V360 etc.

MVPLAND will continue to support e-sports, and the launch of the MVPLAND 2D image is the proof. The overwhelming popularity at the Huntkey BW scene confirms the attention and affection of 2D enthusiasts and e-sports players towards Wei Lan. In the future, Huntkey will continue to work with Wei Lan, MVPLAND's 2D image spokesperson, to bring more e-sports equipment to numerous e-sports enthusiasts.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey has 29 years of experience in manufacturing power supplies and has cooperated and served the worldwide mainstream mobile phone and laptop manufacturers. Huntkey is a member of International Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and a member of China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Huntkey has 440+ R&D engineers, 300+ sets of world-class software and instruments, 13 professional laboratories, and a 2,000-square-meter industrial design platform. Under strict and efficient requirements, Huntkey continues to design high-quality products with high security, high reliability, and user value-added experience. By 2024, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Leading a low-carbon life with Huntkey.

