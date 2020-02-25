Huntkey Presents at Embedded World 2020

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, today presents at Embedded World 2020 (shorted as "EW 2020"), a world renowned trade show for the embedded-system technologies held in Nuremberg, Germany from February 25-27.

Huntkey booth: https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ew2020-1-scaled.jpg

Industrial products are a crucial category of Huntkey's business. This is the second time that Huntkey showcases its industrial products at EW. Exhibits include industrial power supplies, IPC power supplies and industrial adapters which are widely used in embedded systems, communication systems and POE systems.

Huntkey's developed a wide variety of industrial power supplies which are available from 50 to 200W power outputs. They are equipped with short circuit protection, over load protection, over voltage protection, and accredited with CE, CB, UL and CCC safety certificates to ensure safety. Meanwhile, industrial adapters are being exhibited at the show. They are designed to be compatible with wide voltage inputs to meet worldwide applications, and most of them are WEEE and RoHS certified.

Date: February 25– 27, 2020

Booth Number: 2-307, Hall 2

Location: Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, Germany

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

