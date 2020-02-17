Huntkey Presents at ISE 2020

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has consecutively presented at the Integrated Systems Europe (shorted as ISE 2020) on February 11, one of the world's largest electronics sourcing fairs held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from February 11-14, 2020.

Huntkey at ISE 2020:

At ISE, Huntkey showcases its latest industrial products including power supplies, IPC power supplies and industrial adapters.

Huntkey industrial power supplies are able to efficiently and stably convert AC to DC voltage, and they are available from 50W to 360W, which are widely used in industrial automation, LED display, security systems, automatic gates, CCTV, computer projects, etc. Industrial adapters are available from 24W to 120W, and some of them are in compliance with VI energy efficiency, as well as guaranteed with multiple protections.

Huntkey industrial power supplies are well-designed and durable that they will be fully tested before being put to the markets. They have been accredited with multiple safety standards around the globe, which means they can be widely used in many countries and leaves the users without any safety concerns.

For more information, please visit Huntkey booth at ISE:

Date: February 11– 14, 2020

Booth Number: 8-C315

Location: RAI, Amsterdam

