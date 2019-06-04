Huntkey Reinforces Lineup of Curved Monitors with the M4081C

SHENZHEN, China, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, announces the availability of its curved monitor - the M4081C, a 38.5-inch monitor featuring a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The M4081C is a well-designed monitor that can vividly support well-known games, which makes it a good choice for game players. Thanks to its impressive size and curved screen, it looks like its edges are embracing the player from all sides, immersing the player in virtual gaming battles. Its VA panel shows a wide color gamut (NTSC) of 72%, and it supports 16.7 million display colors. Due to the high accuracy of color reproduction, the images are ultra bright, saturated and natural. What's more, its 240 cd/m2 brightness and 3000:1 static contrast ratio make every picture detailed and clear.

Its response time does not exceed 8 ms; the frame change takes place as smoothly as possible. The images don't slow down or freeze, and there are no loops behind moving objects in dynamic scenes. The viewing angles are wide both horizontally and vertically (178 degrees / 178 degrees) - even with a significant deviation from direct viewing, the images will not be faded or distorted.

It features VGA, DVI, HDMI inputs on the back for compatibility with different devices. Its design meets the expectations of many players: dark gray body, sharp edges, as well as bright red elements on the rear panel, making it a catchy, aggressive monitor that cannot be ignored.

Product Specifications Model M4081C Screen Size 38.5" Resolution 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Type VA Static Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Brightness 240cd/㎡ NTSC 72% Response Time 8ms Refresh Rate 60Hz Color Support 16.7M Inputs VGA+DVI+HDMI Curvature 3000R VESA Mounting NA Dimensions 877*581*253mm Net Weight 10.2kg Color Dark Grey Viewing Angles 178 degrees / 178 degrees

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

