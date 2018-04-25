Huntkey Releases Its LED Desk Lamp for Global Use

1) Adjustable Brightness and Eye Protection

With a built-in touch sensitive dimmer, the Huntkey LED desk lamp allows the user to adjust different brightness from 35 to 700 lumens to suit his or her mood only with a simple slide of a finger. Different from lamps with brightness level setting, the Huntkey LED desk lamp is steplessly dimmable that the user can adjust the brightness as he or she wants.

One of the most important features of a desk lamp is protecting users' eyes. Implemented with flicker-free and anti-glare technologies, the Huntkey LED desk lamp enables the user to read, study or work for a long time without harm of the eyes.

2) LCD Display with An Alarm Clock

The Huntkey LED desk lamp is perfect bedside partner that it is equipped with a LCD display to show a calendar and perform the alarm clock function. To reset the calendar and alarm clock, the user can press the "SET" button dimmer and then slide the dimmer bar to turn up or turn down the time or date. Apart from the LCD display, the Huntkey LED desk lamp also features two USB charging ports on the base sharing 2.4 Amps of power.

3) Superior Quality and Simplistic Design

Built with high-end materials and components, the Huntkey LED desk lamp is very durable with a lifetime up to 30,000 hours, which means that the lamp can lasts for 18 years based on 4.5 hours per day. Meanwhile, to ensure using safety, it is ecologically-friendly that will bring no harm to the users.

The Huntkey LED desk lamp is simplistic designed, with a total white and polished appearance, which will be a tasteful addition to homes and offices. It is clean, sleek and modern. It is vertically adjustable with the lamp head 180 degree and lamp arm 90 degree to give the user perfect lighting angles every time.

Light Source LED LED Power 8.5 Watts Input Voltage 100-240Vac CCT 4000K Color Warm White CRI 85 Flux 700LM Beam Angle 120° Lifetime 30,000 Hrs USB Ports Total Max 5V 2.4A Safety CE, ETL, FCC Dimensions 190 x 150 x 388 mm Weight 680g / 30.3oz / 1.9lb

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

