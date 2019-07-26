Huntkey Releases Its New Curved Monitor - the X3292C

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently released its latest curved monitor - the X3292C, a 31.5-inch monitor featuring a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and aspect ratio of 16:9.

Different from flat monitors, curved monitors are more comfortable for eyes and able to deliver a wide field of view. The X3292C is designed with a curvature of 1500R, which means it is more curved in comparison to 1800R or 3000R monitors, and advantageous at offering users with an immersive viewing experience. It has a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a response time of 4ms. To reduce tearing and stuttering, the monitor includes FreeSync technology, an adaptive synchronization technology for liquid-crystal monitors.

It is designed with 3-sided ultra-narrow bezels and a dark black body with a red oval circle on the back. It features DP, DVI, and HDMI inputs for compatibility with multiple devices. For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/.

The Huntkey Curved Monitor X3292C:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/x3292c/

Product Specifications Model X3292C Screen Size 31.5" Resolution 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Type PVA Static Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Brightness 300cd/㎡ NTSC 72% Response Time 4ms Refresh Rate 165Hz Color Support 16.7M Inputs DP+DVI+HDMI Curvature 1500R VESA Mounting N/A Dimensions 712*505*226mm Net Weight 7.07kg Color Black Viewing Angles 178 degrees / 178 degrees

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

