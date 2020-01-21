Huntkey Releases Its New Monitor - the N1981WA

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, announces the availability of its new monitor - the N1981WA, an 18.5-inch monitor featuring a resolution of 1366 x 768.

The Huntkey Monitor N1981WA:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/n1981wa/

Considering its relatively low configuration, the N1981WA is built intended for traditional office use and not for playing video games. It is equipped with a TN screen and features an aspect ratio of 16:9. Its brightness is 200cd/㎡, and with static contrast ratio of 600:1, it allows the users to clearly and comfortably see in the darkest or brightest scenes.

"It is not a high-end monitor. It is specially built for those who work without high PC requirements," said Ferris Liao, Marketing Director of Huntkey. "If you are not a picky user who must have a high-end monitor for your office, then the N1981WA will be a considerable choice as it is cost effective."

For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Product Dimensions Model N1981WA Screen Size 18.5" Resolution 1366*768 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Type TN Static Contrast Ratio 600:1 Brightness 200cd/㎡ Color Support 16.7M Inputs VGA Dimensions 444*178*335mm Net Weight 2.4kg Color Black

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit http://www.huntkey.com/

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com/

