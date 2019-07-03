Huntkey Releases Its New Surge Protector

SHENZHEN, China, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has released its new surge protector - the SMD607A - for the US market. It is a wall mountable surge protector, which is integrated with 6 AC outlets on the front and 2 USB ports on the top. It is now available at:

The Huntkey's latest surge protector:

The double-port outputs 5V and 3.4A of power in total, providing users with an additional charging option. The SMD607A is rated with a 1080-Joule protection, which means that it is able to protect the charging devices against power surges and spikes. It is ETL and FCC listed, and is made from flame-retardant materials as well as integral copper bar to ensure safety.

There is no plastic stake on its back, making it suitable for all receptacles, including standard receptacles, decor receptacles, USB receptacles, and GFCI receptacles. It's light and stylish, and perfect for charging multiple devices.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of Power Strips, Surge Protectors, PC Power Supplies, Industrial Power Supplies, Notebook Adapters and Chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

