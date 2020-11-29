Huntkey Showcases Its Photocatalyst Air Purifiers at Hong Kong Autumn Sourcing Week Digital Show

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, showcased its new product category - the photocatalyst air purifiers at the recently-ended Hong Kong Autumn Sourcing Week Digital Show.

The photocatalyst air purifier is a main product category that Huntkey develop for global markets, which is applied with photocatalytic technologies to enhance purification performance. Designed to be different with traditional air purifiers, the photocatalyst air purifiers are able to remove, and then decompose airborne hazards such as bacteria and viruses into carbon dioxide, leaving without secondary pollution.

Now Huntkey has developed 3 models of photocatalyst air purifiers for the markets - the KJ380, CJ001 and DJ010. The KJ380 is designed relatively big, which is applicable for a room area around 30 sqm. The CJ001 is a car air purifier that is well-suited for purification in automobiles, it has a cleaning speed of 3.6cbm/h, and a maximum noise level of 36dB. The DJ001 is a desktop air purifier that is made for office desktops. It measures a dimension of Φ108*160mm. It works as a sterilizer and disinfector by killing bacteria and viruses, and works as an ionizer by releasing negative ions to sedimentate dust, PM2.5 and other particulate matters. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/.

About Hong Kong Autumn Sourcing Week Digital Show

The show is a one-top online sourcing platform for buyers and suppliers to continue explore more business opportunities across various industries. It's organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), a statutory body established in 1966 as the international marketing dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years.

