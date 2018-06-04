Huntkey to Present at CEBIT 2018

SHENZHEN, China, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, will attend and showcase its latest products at CEBIT Expo, one of the world's largest electronics sourcing fairs held in Hanover, Germany from June 11-15, 2018.
At CEBIT, Huntkey will display its main products including surge protectors, power strips, industrial power supplies, industrial adapters, LED lighting products, USB charging stations, wall chargers, etc.
Surge Protectors & Power Strips
The surge protectors and power strips which will be exhibited at CEBIT include models SUC307, SUL507 with UK sockets, and SGA501, SGA607 with Europe sockets. They are flame-retardant and equipped with integral copper bar inside, which is able to withstand high temperatures and save energy. All of them are 3 years warranted.
SUC307/SUL507 (UK Standard Surge Protectors)
https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/uk-standard/
Surge Protection
Flame Retardant Materials
Integral Copper Bar
MAX3250W-MAX13A, 250V
SGA501/SGA607 (Europe Standard Power Strips)
https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/german-standard/
Child-Protective Shutters
Double Break Safety Switch
Flame Retardant Materials
Integral Copper Bar
MAX4000W-MAX16A, 250V
Industrial Power Supplies
Huntkey industrial power supplies have the same high quality as its surge protectors. They are well-designed and durable that they will be fully tested before being put to the markets. They have been accredited with multiple safety standards around the globe, which means they can be widely used in many countries and leaves the users without any safety concerns.
Industrial Power Supplies (100W/150W/200W)
https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-supply/industrial-power-supply/
International Full-Range Voltage Output
Single or Dual Output
Multiple Protections: OVP/SCP/OCP
Natural Air Cooling Design
100% Full-Load Burn-In Test
Complies With CE/CB/FCC/CCC
LED Lighting Products
Multi-functional LED desk lamp and light bulbs will be exhibited at CEBIT. The LED desk lamp is dimmable. It can offer the most comfortable lighting with a simple slide of a finger. The LED light bulbs can save energy costs up to 86% over traditional light bulbs, and 41% over CFL bulbs.
LED Desk Lamp
https://en.huntkey.com/product/desk-lamp/
Input: 100V~240V/LED Power: 8.5W
CCT: 4000K/Flux: 700LM/CRI: 85
Beam Angle: 120°/ USB: 2*USB Max2.4A
Lifetime: 30,000 Hrs/Eye Protection
LCD Screen/Dimming Bar
Weight:≈860g / Dimensions:190*150*388mm
Safety Standards: CE, CB, FCC, ETL
LED Light Bulbs (5W/7W)
https://en.huntkey.com/products/led-lighting/
Shape: A60
Light Base: E27
Luminous Flux: 550 LM
Input Voltage Range: 100-264V AC
Beam Angle: 240 degree
Lifetime: 30,000 hours
CCT: 6500K (Cool White)
Saves 86% over traditional light bulbs & 41% over CFL bulbs
USB Charging Stations
The USB power stations will be showcased named "SmartC". The SmartC is integrated with 4 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. It can deliver smart and fast charging to the devices according to their needs.
SmartC (White & Black)
https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/usb-power-station/
4 USB Output (Each Max2.4A)
1 USB-C (Type C) Output (5V 3A)
USB+TypeC Total 7A (35W)
Dimensions: 63.7*63.7*54.6 mm
Safety Standards: CB, CE, FCC, ETL, GS
For more information, please visit Huntkey booth at CEBIT:
Date: June 11-15, 2018
Booth Number: B46-71
Location: Hanover Fairground, Germany
About Huntkey
Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.
About CEBIT
CEBIT, a German language acronym for Centrum für Büroautomation, Informationstechnologie und Telekommunikation translated as "Center for Office Automation, Information Technology and Telecommunication", is one of the world's largest electronics sourcing fairs held each year in Hanover, Germany. It is considered a barometer of current trends and a measure of the state of the art in information technology.
