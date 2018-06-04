Huntkey to Present at CEBIT 2018

Surge Protectors & Power Strips

The surge protectors and power strips which will be exhibited at CEBIT include models SUC307, SUL507 with UK sockets, and SGA501, SGA607 with Europe sockets. They are flame-retardant and equipped with integral copper bar inside, which is able to withstand high temperatures and save energy. All of them are 3 years warranted.

SUC307/SUL507 (UK Standard Surge Protectors)

https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/uk-standard/

Surge Protection

Flame Retardant Materials

Integral Copper Bar

MAX3250W-MAX13A, 250V

SGA501/SGA607 (Europe Standard Power Strips)

https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/german-standard/

Child-Protective Shutters

Double Break Safety Switch

Flame Retardant Materials

Integral Copper Bar

MAX4000W-MAX16A, 250V

Industrial Power Supplies

Huntkey industrial power supplies have the same high quality as its surge protectors. They are well-designed and durable that they will be fully tested before being put to the markets. They have been accredited with multiple safety standards around the globe, which means they can be widely used in many countries and leaves the users without any safety concerns.

Industrial Power Supplies (100W/150W/200W)

https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-supply/industrial-power-supply/

International Full-Range Voltage Output

Single or Dual Output

Multiple Protections: OVP/SCP/OCP

Natural Air Cooling Design

100% Full-Load Burn-In Test

Complies With CE/CB/FCC/CCC

LED Lighting Products

Multi-functional LED desk lamp and light bulbs will be exhibited at CEBIT. The LED desk lamp is dimmable. It can offer the most comfortable lighting with a simple slide of a finger. The LED light bulbs can save energy costs up to 86% over traditional light bulbs, and 41% over CFL bulbs.

LED Desk Lamp

https://en.huntkey.com/product/desk-lamp/

Input: 100V~240V/LED Power: 8.5W

CCT: 4000K/Flux: 700LM/CRI: 85

Beam Angle: 120°/ USB: 2*USB Max2.4A

Lifetime: 30,000 Hrs/Eye Protection

LCD Screen/Dimming Bar

Weight:≈860g / Dimensions:190*150*388mm

Safety Standards: CE, CB, FCC, ETL

LED Light Bulbs (5W/7W)

https://en.huntkey.com/products/led-lighting/

Shape: A60

Light Base: E27

Luminous Flux: 550 LM

Input Voltage Range: 100-264V AC

Beam Angle: 240 degree

Lifetime: 30,000 hours

CCT: 6500K (Cool White)

Saves 86% over traditional light bulbs & 41% over CFL bulbs

USB Charging Stations

The USB power stations will be showcased named "SmartC". The SmartC is integrated with 4 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. It can deliver smart and fast charging to the devices according to their needs.

SmartC (White & Black)

https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/usb-power-station/

4 USB Output (Each Max2.4A)

1 USB-C (Type C) Output (5V 3A)

USB+TypeC Total 7A (35W)

Dimensions: 63.7*63.7*54.6 mm

Safety Standards: CB, CE, FCC, ETL, GS

For more information, please visit Huntkey booth at CEBIT:

Date: June 11-15, 2018

Booth Number: B46-71

Location: Hanover Fairground, Germany

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

About CEBIT

CEBIT, a German language acronym for Centrum für Büroautomation, Informationstechnologie und Telekommunikation translated as "Center for Office Automation, Information Technology and Telecommunication", is one of the world's largest electronics sourcing fairs held each year in Hanover, Germany. It is considered a barometer of current trends and a measure of the state of the art in information technology.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-present-at-cebit-2018-300658913.html

SOURCE Huntkey Enterprise Group

Related Links

http://en.huntkey.com/

