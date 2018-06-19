Huntkey to Present at IFSEC International 2018

Surge Protectors & Power Strips

The models SUC307, SUL401, SUL501 and SUL507 with UK sockets, and SGA501 with Europe sockets will be exhibited at IFSEC. They are flame-retardant and equipped with integral copper bar inside, which is able to withstand high temperatures and save energy. All of them are 3 years warranted.

SUC307/SUL401/SUL501/SUL507 (UK Standard Surge Protectors)https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/uk-standard/

Surge Protection

Flame Retardant Materials

Integral Copper Bar

MAX3250W-MAX13A, 250V

SGA501 (Europe Standard Power Strips)

https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-strip/german-standard/

Child-Protective Shutters

Double Break Safety Switch

Flame Retardant Materials

Integral Copper Bar

MAX4000W-MAX16A, 250V

Industrial Power Supplies

Huntkey industrial power supplies have the same high quality as its surge protectors. They are well-designed and durable that they will be fully tested before being put to the markets. They have been accredited with multiple safety standards around the globe, which means they can be widely used in many countries and leaves the users without any safety concerns.

Industrial Power Supplies (100W/150W/200W)

https://en.huntkey.com/products/power-supply/industrial-power-supply/

International Full-Range Voltage Output

Single or Dual Output

Multiple Protections: OVP/SCP/OCP

Natural Air Cooling Design

100% Full-Load Burn-In Test

Complies With CE/CB/FCC/CCC

LED Lighting

Multi-functional LED desk lamp and light bulbs will be exhibited at CEBIT. The LED desk lamp is dimmable. It can offer the most comfortable lighting with a simple slide of a finger. The LED light bulbs can save energy costs up to 86% over traditional light bulbs, and 41% over CFL bulbs.

LED Desk Lamp

https://en.huntkey.com/product/desk-lamp/

Input: 100V~240V/LED Power: 8.5W

CCT: 4000K/Flux: 700LM/CRI: 85

Beam Angle: 120°/ USB: 2*USB Max2.4A

Lifetime: 30,000 Hrs/Eye Protection

LCD Screen/Dimming Bar

Weight:860g / Dimensions:190*150*388mm

Safety Standards: CE, CB, FCC, ETL

LED Light Bulbs (5W/7W)

https://en.huntkey.com/products/led-lighting/

Shape: A60

Light Base: E27

Luminous Flux: 550 LM

Input Voltage Range: 100-264V AC

Beam Angle: 240 degree

Lifetime: 30,000 hours

CCT: 6500K (Cool White)

Saves 86% over traditional light bulbs & 41% over CFL bulbs

For more information, please visit Huntkey booth at IFSEC:

Date: June 19– 21, 2018

Booth Number: B435

Location: London, UK

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from many customers.

About IFSEC International 2018

IFSEC International is Europe's leading security event and the only global stage committed to co-creating the future of integrated security. It is the critical, measured response to a world of ever-evolving threats, inviting every vertical of the security industry to forge the global agenda.

In 2018, IFSEC International's magnetism will stem beyond its status as a world-class security exhibition and conference show. Whatever your role in the industry, you have a part to play in global security. IFSEC International is your platform to share ideas, discover best practice and get hands on with the latest physical and integrated security products.

Media contact:

Homer

Phone: +86-755-89606545/ +86-13763373238

Email: caihuamu@huntkey.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-to-present-at-ifsec-international-2018-300668475.html

SOURCE Huntkey Enterprise Group

Related Links

http://en.huntkey.com/

