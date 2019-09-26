Huntkey to Release Its New Product - the Car Air Purifier

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, is planing to release and showcase its new product - the car air purifier at the Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show. The car air purifier is branded "Oucica", a subsidiary brand of Huntkey, and available at three color options - red, golden and gray.

The Huntkey Car Air Purifier:

https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers/for-small-space/

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Huntkey-Car-Air-Purifier-01.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Huntkey-Car-Air-Purifier-02.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Huntkey-Car-Air-Purifier-03.jpg

Thanks to its photocatalyst filters, the car air purifier is able to effectively not only remove, but also decompose airborne hazards, such as bacteria and viruses into carbon dioxide and water. It can completely eliminate airborne hazards and thus not lead to secondary pollution that is different from some competitors.

"Its strong performance is based on Japanese patented technology - the photocatalyst purification technology, which was introduced into China by Huntkey from Japan," said Ferris Liao, Marketing Director of Huntkey. "Its unique photocatalyst decomposing system will make it competitive on the market and differentiate it from other competitor products."

It is integrated with two layers of photocatalyst filters, as well as an ultraviolet lamp to energize the photocatalyst. Before the photocatalyst filters, there is one HEPA filter network closer to the air inlets to pre-filtrate the air by which some airborne hazards like suspended particles, dust, smoke and haze will be removed. To ensure the air is clean, at least 99% of the airborne hazards will be eliminated.

It features air inlets near the bottom and air outlets on the top, as well as a button on the top to control the air purification volume and speed. It is designed to be portable, as small as a cup, and well-suited to purify the air in a car. It is intended and available for global markets. A car charger and a micro USB cable will be included in the package. For more product information, please visit Huntkey booth at:

Date: October 11-14, 2019

Booth#: 8F02

Address: Asia-world Expo center, Hong Kong.

Product Specifications:

Model Input Filters Product Dimensions Net Weight Noise CJ001 5V/2A/8W Photocatalyst + HEPA Φ67*180mm 460g 40dB(A)

About Photocatalyst

A photocatalyst is a material which absorbs light to bring it to higher energy level and provides such energy to a reacting substance to make a chemical reaction occur. It can decompose detrimental substances under the sun lights containing UV rays. Mainly, TiO 2 is used as photocatalyst at present.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com

