Huntkey Unleashes Its 20W USB-C Charger

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, unleashes its 20W USB-C charger for global markets.

The Huntkey 20W USB-C charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/20w-usb-c/

The charger is compatible with multiple USB-C enabled devices, such as iPhone 8 or later. It is able to offer fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. To take advantage of the fast charging feature, Huntkey recommends pairing it a Huntkey MFI cable. According to lab test, it can charge an iPhone 12 to 50% within 30 minutes.

The charger is designed with a mini size of 30*30*30mm, which is super handy compared with other traditional chargers. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

