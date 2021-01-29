Huntkey Unleashes Two New Models of PC Power Supply Units

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, unleashes two new models of PC power supply units - the GS700 PRIME and GS800 PRIME.

The GS700 PRIME & GS800 PRIME:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/gs700-prime/

https://en.huntkey.com/product/gs800-prime/

They belong to the same series, but they are designed with different power outputs. The GS700 PRIME's rated power is 600W and peak power is 700W; the GS800 PRIME is rated 700W, with peak power at 800W.

Both of them are 80 Plus Bronze certified, which means they are more energy efficient compared to other PSUs. Equipped with Active Power Factor Correction (APFC), they are capable of supplying more stable and reliable power with lower ripple and noise. Three main features of them are as follows:

Stable & Reliable Power: Output precision of +5V/+3.3V is well controlled under 3% and even under 1% at typical load, which is far lower than the Industrial Standard 5%, meaning more stable and reliable power will be supplied.

Strong Power Delivery: Output of +12V reaches up to 55A at the maximum. The stronger power +12V can supply, the better CPU/graphic card will perform.

Low Noise: The 12cm thermally sensitive fan intelligently controls its rotating speed to lower the sound and heat generation. The LLC topology structure can eliminate electronic noises.

Specifications:

Model: GS700 PRIME

Rated Power: 600W

Peak Power: 700W

PFC Type: A-PFC/180V-264V

Topology Structure: LLC+DC-DC

Energy Rating: 80 Plus Bronze(EU)

Cooling Fan: 12cm Hydraulic Bearing Fan

P(4+4) Length: 70cm

(20+4)Pin Length: 50cm

4PIN Connector: 2 Connecters

SATA Connector: 4 Connecters

PCI-E Connector: P(6+2)PIN*2

Size(mm): 140(L)x150(W)x86(H)

Model: GS800 PRIME

Rated Power: 700W

Peak Power: 800W

PFC Type: A-PFC/180V-264V

Topology Structure: LLC+DC-DC

Energy Rating: 80 Plus Bronze(EU)

Cooling Fan: 12cm Hydraulic Bearing Fan

P(4+4) Length: 70cm

(20+4)Pin Length: 50cm

4PIN Connector: 2 Connecters

SATA Connector: 4 Connecters

PCI-E Connector: P(6+2)PIN*2

Size(mm): 140(L)x150(W)x86(H)

For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

In 2020, Huntkey introduces its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. Check them out via: https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers/

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com/

