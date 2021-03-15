Huntkey Upgrades Its GS Series PC Power Supply

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently upgraded and released its GS Series power supply units. Four models, including the GS500, GS550, GS600 and GS700, are optimized from the inside structure and packed with a new colorful paper box.

The GS Series PSUs:

The GS Series power supply units were launched around three years ago, and now they are upgraded to better meet the players' gaming demands. They have been hot sellers in the southeast and middle Asia markets since their launch in 2017. They are equipped with choicest components to provide power outputs from 350 watts to 600 watts. Their main features are as follows.

High Quality and Advanced Circuit Design: They are made with selected components to ensure quality. They are equipped with Active PFC, dual forward topology and double EMI filters to improve power efficiency, as well as increase the performance and stability of the users' PC system.

80 Plus Certified Energy: They are 80 Plus certified, meaning recognition of high energy efficiency, which can exceed 85% at 50% load, and reach up to 82% at 20% and 100% load.

Extremely Silent Fan: They are designed with a 120mm temperature control fan, which can operate more smoothly without friction and control the rotating speed intelligently. The fan operates extremely silent to offer a better user experience.

Multiple Protections: Multiple protections include SCP, OPP, OVP, OCP and UVP to minimize the risk of damage from short circuit, over load, over voltage, under voltage and over current. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

In 2020, Huntkey introduces its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. Check them out via: https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers/

