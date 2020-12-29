Huntkey's Business Partner Has Released the Photocatalyst Car Air Purifier in Japan

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has completed a customized car air purifier project for its business partner. And the car air purifiers were released in markets and stores in Japan recently.

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/hiro-1024x654.jpg

The core technology of the air purification solution is MaSSC. It is a technology to film a high-performance hybrid photocatalyst that using Fujiko's unique thermal spraying technology. The MaSSC technology was first used in Japan's space station, and then gradually applied to civilian air purification products.

What is Photocatalyst?

Photocatalyst is a general term for photo-semiconductor materials with photocatalytic function represented by nano-sized titanium dioxide. It is coated on the surface of the substrate and produces strong catalytic degradation function under the action of ultraviolet light and visible light. Photocatalyst can effectively kill bacteria and virus in the air and decompose harmful substances in the air into water and carbon dioxide. It is a ideal solution for removing formaldehyde, deodorizing, anti-pollution and purifying air.

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/photocatalyst-1024x293.jpg

Why choose Huntkey?

1) The unique air purification solution in the industry

Huntkey uses the exclusive MaSSC photocatalyst technology, which does not produce ozone and ultraviolet radiation, safe and environmentally friendly. Laboratory tests have confirmed that the MaSSC technology effectively kills 146 pathogens and harmful microorganisms, with a purification rate of 99%.

2) Professional R&D Team and reliable customer services

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Huntkey was established in 1995 and has its own laboratory and manufacturing plant.In 2012, it passed the accreditation by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). It has the authorized laboratories of Germany TUV, Norway Nemko, the United States FCC, and possesses the capabilities of TUV, CE, UL, TLC and other international certifications. Huntkey will have a professional team to develop and customize products according to customer needs, and provide the most reliable after-sales service.

About Huntkey:

Huntkey was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Huntkey specializes in the development, design, and manufacturing of air purifiers, PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for over 20 years with branch companies and cooperating factories around the world.

For more information about Huntkey air purification solutions, please visit:

https://en.huntkey.com/airpurifier.html

SOURCE Huntkey

Related Links

https://en.huntkey.com/

