Huntkey's Innovative Surge Protector -- Cubic Charger

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey's innovative cubic wall charger has been receiving a great praise from users in the U.S. market. Below is what makes this "Magic" cubic charger so popular.

First of all, a cubic charger has 4 surge-protected AC outlets and 3 USB charging ports sharing 2.4A power. Also, these USB charging ports with Smart IC technology are able to auto-detect devices and provide the maximum charging speed. Also, unlike any other traditional power strips, Huntkey cubic charger has a compact and modular design that allows consumers to easily keep socket usage organized.

Second, users only need to plug one cubic charger into the wall receptacle, and then extend this cubic charger into a power station, enabling users to charge multiple devices such as a laptop, lamp, printer, cellphone and tablet at the same time.

Portability is also a highlight of Huntkey cubic charger. Users do not need to travel with a heavy and big power strip, instead, a small cubic multi-functional charger brings users more convenience on their trip. Also, the feature of USB ports allows users to abandon adapters.

Safety and warranty are two big concerns of most consumers. Huntkey cubic charger comes with overload and surge protection, utilizes V0 fire-retardant material, is listed by ETL, and is certificated by FCC. Users are offered a safe and convenient charging environment at home, office and while traveling.

Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, insists on satisfying customers' needs and wants and providing them a safe and efficient life.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

