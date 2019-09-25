Huntley & Huntley Energy Exploration (HHEX) Renamed Olympus Energy

CANONSBURG, Pa., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntley & Huntley Energy Exploration, LLC (HHEX), a privately-held independent natural gas company in the Appalachian Basin, announced today that it has changed its name to Olympus Energy LLC (Olympus). Since its formation in 2012, the Company has focused on building and delineating its core acreage position in Southwestern Pennsylvania. This name change signals the beginning of a new chapter for the Company, focusing on the development of its assets, and better reflects its vision for the future.

"Our transformation comes at a time of exciting growth and opportunity for our company," said M. Chris Doyle, Olympus Energy President and CEO. "Our initial delineation wells have outperformed expectations, providing the platform to differentiate ourselves as an emerging leader within the Basin."

The new name, Olympus Energy, reflects the Company's focus on driving a new era of energy leadership within the Appalachian Basin, built on a deep commitment to maintaining the highest safety and environmental standards while delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.

"Olympus Energy remains committed to driving value for all of our partners, especially the communities where we are privileged to operate. We aim for excellence in all aspects of our business and look forward to delivering differential value to our stakeholders," added Doyle.

Olympus Energy LLC ("Olympus") is a privately-held energy company headquartered in Canonsburg that specializes in upstream and midstream development of natural gas resources in the Appalachian Basin. Olympus has a scalable asset base in southwestern Pennsylvania, having assembled over 100,000 largely contiguous and operated acres within the core Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian fairways. Visit www.olympusenergy.com for additional information.

