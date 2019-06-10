Huntley Manor Apartment Homes in Novi, MI Announces Grand Opening

Huntley Manor offers the ultimate privacy with an attended gatehouse entry. The entrance boulevard is marked by stately brick and wrought iron monument walls along Grand River Avenue, west of Meadowbrook Road. The new amenity rich community is located minutes from Twelve Oaks super regional mall with nearly 200 stores and restaurants including Nordstrom, Macy's, The Cheesecake Factory, Sedona Taphouse and more.

Huntley Manor will serve a diverse-base of upscale residence in its 203 ultra-luxury apartments. Eight unique floor plans are offered with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 full baths. Each apartment has a private 2-car attached garage with direct access to the individual apartments.

"Given Huntley Manor is set in a very strong growth area with an appetite for luxury, we responded by creating a gated community with the highest level of design and amenities. We like to say that no detail was overlooked," commented, MJC Companies' Principal, Michael A. Chirco.

Huntley Manor offers eight distinctive floor plans ranging from 1,353-1,820 sq.ft. of living space. Each apartment home features a private covered entry, 9-foot high ceilings, crown moldings, wood style plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen with island or peninsula snack bar, window treatments and private patio or balcony.



"Huntley Manor is in the right place at the right time," explained M. Shapiro Development Principal, Mickey Shapiro. "We have experienced unprecedented demand during our pre-leasing marketing campaign. Our attended gate entry, the superior apartment size and a location unmatched for convenience are key to our residents. They won't settle for anything less."

Community amenities include a resort-class clubhouse with 24/7 fitness center, residence lounge with a kitchen for entertaining, business center, cyber café with complementary Wi-Fi, heated swimming pool, sundeck and cabana, whirlpool spa, outdoor fireside lounge and more. Huntley Manor is a pet centric community, with certain conditions for dog and cat owners.

Award-winning furnished model apartments are open for viewing daily and weekends. New residents can sign a lease and move-in quickly to start enjoying the community amenities during the best of the summer season.

For additional information visit the Huntley Manor leasing center located at 41745 Midtown Circle, Novi, MI 48375, call 248-946-4742 or visit Huntleymanor.com

SOURCE M. Shapiro Development