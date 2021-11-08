Hunton Andrews Kurth Expands Global Energy And Infrastructure Team With Addition Of Project Finance Partner Sean Conaty In Tokyo

Conaty advises sponsors, lenders and governments on a wide variety of infrastructure projects. With a particular focus on the energy sector, Conaty has advised on development of several of the largest hydropower and geothermal independent power producers in Asia, as well as wind, solar and other renewable energy projects and conventional power IPPs (including gas-to-power plants), as well as major LNG projects. Conaty also has extensive experience advising on infrastructure projects including airports, seaports, water, and road projects.

His notable representations prior to joining the firm include:

the Japanese ECAs and syndicate of commercial banks on the $3 billion financing of the 1,320 MW Van Phong 1 thermal power project in Vietnam ;

financing of the 1,320 MW Van Phong 1 thermal power project in ; a Taiwanese investor on its acquisition of a stake in (and subsequent development of) a major offshore wind farm in Taiwan ;

; PLN (the Indonesian state electric utility) on several power plant tenders including the landmark 2,000 MW Jawa 7 power project and several renewable energy tender programs; and

a sponsor in connection with the 1,760 megawatt Jawa 1 gas-fired IPP – one of the first gas-to-power IPPs in Indonesia and the first which integrates an FSRU into the project structure.

As a member of the firm's energy and infrastructure team, which has experienced sustained growth over the past 18 months, Conaty is among several recent key additions to the firm. Expanding the firm's Tokyo presence, Conaty joins office managing partner and international nuclear power projects attorney George Borovas.

His colleagues also include John Lee Shepherd, Jr., the former Director of Legal Policy at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, in Washington, D.C.; and project finance attorneys James D. Simpson, Jr. and Jason B. Parker in London and Martin A. Skehill in Dubai.

"Sean's deep well of knowledge and experience in the Asian market fits well with our existing strengths in the region and reflects the firm's commitment to maintaining a leading bench of energy industry lawyers to serve the evolving and increasing needs of our clients across the globe," said Jeffrey Schroeder, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's energy and infrastructure team. "Sean is an outstanding lawyer with a reputation for excellence and dedication to client service. We are pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Conaty joins the firm from Hogan Lovells, where he was a partner in that firm's Infrastructure, Energy, Resources and Projects Group. Conaty earned his undergraduate degree from The University of New South Wales, his bachelor of laws degree from The University of Sydney and his graduate diploma in legal practice from The College of Law.

Hunton Andrews Kurth's global energy and infrastructure team provides comprehensive finance, development, and infrastructure counsel to financial institutions, regulated and unregulated power companies, distributors and transportation companies, independent electric transmission companies, and others involved in the renewable energy, oil, gas, LNG, petrochemical, and nuclear industries.

