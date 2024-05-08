Huntr releases innovative resume builder and job search tools for job seekers & career coaches

SEATTLE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntr has just released a slew of generative AI tools for job seekers. From a world-class resume builder with job-specific prompts to mock interview questions and possible answers specific to your resume and job posting, job seekers can now better optimize their job search to help them land more interviews faster.

"We've poured months of labor into creating job search products that will help more job seekers find roles. With so many layoffs happening right now and more hiring managers turning to AI to screen candidates, job seekers need to be equipped with the tools that will get them into the interview pile. We've built several game-changing tools, such as an AI-powered resume builder, job-tailored resumes, AI-powered cover letter generator, mock interview questions and answers, resume grader, and more," stated Rennie Haylock, Founder of Huntr.

Unlike other AI tools, Huntr uses innovative prompts to generate action-driven bullet points that accurately describe your work experiences. The AI tools create an all-in-one platform to streamline the job search process.

For six years Huntr has been known as the number one job search tracker on the web supporting more than 300k in their search in over 180 countries. Huntr is also leading the way in creating a collaborative job search experience. Over the past three years, Huntr has developed over 100 partnerships with code bootcamps, schools, and universities worldwide to assist in job placement and career services.

Since launching Huntr Pro with AI functionality, the platform has seen double-digit month-over-month growth.

About Huntr

Huntr is a job search platform helping job seekers land more roles, faster. To learn more about Huntr's resume builder, cover letter generator, or other AI job search tools, visit https://huntr.co.

