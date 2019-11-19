Hunt's Introduces New San Marzano Style Tomatoes

Whole tomatoes are the ingredient of choice when preparing pasta sauce. Recent research found that 60% of home cooks do not buy jarred pasta sauces because they prefer to make their own sauces at home using whole tomatoes. 1 Consumers cite a desire for a pasta sauce that's thick, not watery and runny, while seeking a simple list of ingredients.

"There's nothing like the flavor and texture of a pasta sauce made from whole tomatoes, and our new San Marzano Style tomatoes deliver the flavor home cooks will be proud to serve," said Brett Castle, Hunt's brand director. "And with the Hunt's name on the can, consumers already know our reputation for delivering delicious, all-natural tomatoes."

When creating a delicious pasta sauce at home, there's no tomato quite like San Marzano. San Marzano tomatoes have a firm pulp and thick topping juice that helps create a thick, flavorful pasta sauce. With a distinct pear-shape, they're also sweeter and less acidic than other tomatoes; no sugar needs to be added to create a flavorful homemade pasta sauce.

Hunt's San Marzano Style tomatoes are steam-peeled and all-natural, prepared without GMOs. Hunt's San Marzano Style are available in three different flavors. The Original flavor offers classic tomato taste. For a touch of herbs, there's Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil. And to add a spicy kick to your dish, try Crushed Red Pepper & Garlic.

To celebrate the arrival of San Marzano Style tomatoes, the Hunt's team has partnered with Giadzy.com to develop a collection of Italian recipes that showcase the new tomatoes. Founded by acclaimed chef Giada De Laurentiis, Giazy.com will showcase a new dish each month from November through February.

Hunt's San Marzano Style tomatoes will be sold at grocery stores, mass retailers and online outlets. Available in 28 oz. cans, Hunt's San Marzano Style tomatoes will be offered for a suggested retail price of $2.49. For more information on Hunt's collection of diced, stewed and whole tomatoes, as well as tomato pastes and ketchups, visit www.hunts.com. The site also offers a wide range of recipe inspiration from appetizers to entrées.

1: Mintel GNPD: Cooking Sauces Annual Review, November 2017

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

