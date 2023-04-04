Huntsman and Associates Donate $210,000 for Earthquake Relief in Turkey

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that it has donated $140,200 to several nonprofit organizations assisting with earthquake relief in Turkey, where the company's Polyurethanes business operates a specialty systems facility in Istanbul. The company donation is in addition to $70,100 contributed by Huntsman associates worldwide. With the company double-matching the employees' donations, the combined total impact toward earthquake relief is more than $210,000.

"Our teams always come together to help others when crisis strikes," said Chairman, President and CEO Peter Huntsman. "The compassion and generosity of our associates are key elements that define us as a company."

In February, after the earthquake struck and after confirming that our employees in Turkey were safe, Huntsman encouraged associates globally to support ongoing relief efforts, promising a company match for any funds given. Associates donated $70,100 to various charities, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), and the AKUT Search and Rescue Association. The company then donated $2 for every dollar an associate donated, or $140,200, for a combined total donation of $210,300.

Gülüm Selen Kabil, Director of European Downstream Entities for Huntsman's Polyurethanes division, praised the generosity of her fellow colleagues throughout the world.

"This tragedy will be felt by families for years to come," Kabil said. "But we are committed to supporting our Huntsman associates and the Turkish people during this time of great need, as the country begins on the path to recovery from this devastating event."

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2022 revenues of approximately $8 billion from our continuing operations. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 7,000 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

