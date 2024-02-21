Huntsman Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues

$ 1,403

$ 1,650

$ 6,111

$ 8,023

















Net (loss) income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

$ (71)

$ (91)

$ 101

$ 460 Adjusted net (loss) income (1)

$ (36)

$ 8

$ 67

$ 636

















Diluted (loss) income per share

$ (0.41)

$ (0.48)

$ 0.57

$ 2.27 Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share(1)

$ (0.21)

$ 0.04

$ 0.37

$ 3.13

















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 44

$ 87

$ 472

$ 1,155

















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 166

$ 297

$ 251

$ 892 Free cash flow from continuing operations(2)

$ 83

$ 211

$ 21

$ 620

















See end of press release for footnote explanations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today reported fourth quarter 2023 results with revenues of $1,403 million, net loss attributable to Huntsman of $71 million, adjusted net loss attributable to Huntsman of $36 million and adjusted EBITDA of $44 million.

Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President, and CEO, commented:

"In early 2024 we have seen a moderate improvement from the lows experienced in the fourth quarter 2023, and while we are yet to see a clear inflexion point in demand, we remain positive about the future. We are well positioned to benefit significantly from volume leverage once our end markets improve and as we continue to control our cost base. While the exact timing of a recovery remains uncertain, we are confident that construction spending and industrial activity in our core markets will return to past cycle averages and the world will continue to value energy efficiency and light weighting which impacts two-thirds of our total sales.

"The portfolio changes we have made over the past several years have placed Huntsman in a position to withstand one of the toughest demand environments we have seen in well over a decade. The financial strength of our Company remains our priority as we consider both internal and external investments as well as returning cash to shareholders through our dividend and buybacks."

Segment Analysis for 4Q23 Compared to 4Q22

Polyurethanes

The decrease in revenues in our Polyurethanes segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 was primarily due to lower MDI average selling prices and lower sales volumes combined with an adverse sales mix. MDI average selling prices decreased due to less favorable supply and demand dynamics. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to an unplanned outage impact in our Rotterdam facility. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower MDI margins.

Performance Products

The decrease in revenues in our Performance Products segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 was primarily due to lower average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased slightly primarily due to slow construction activity and weak demand in fuel and lubes and other industrial markets. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower margins.

Advanced Materials

The decrease in revenues in our Advanced Materials segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 was primarily due to lower sales volumes and lower average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to reduced customer demand in our industrial and commodity markets. Selling prices decreased in response to lower raw material costs. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower sales volumes.

Corporate, LIFO and other

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, adjusted EBITDA from Corporate and other was a loss of $35 million as compared to a loss of $52 million for the same period of 2022 due to a decrease in corporate overhead and minority interest expense.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, our free cash flow from continuing operations was $83 million as compared to $211 million in the same period of 2022. As of December 31, 2023, we had approximately $1.7 billion of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity.

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we spent $83 million on capital expenditures from continuing operations as compared to $86 million in the same period of 2022. During 2024, we expect to spend approximately $200 million on capital expenditures.

Income Taxes

In 2023, our effective tax rate was 65% and our adjusted effective tax rate was 34%. We expect our 2024 adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 34% to 37%. We expect our long-term adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 22% to 24%.

Table 1 -- Results of Operations





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues

$ 1,403

$ 1,650

$ 6,111

$ 8,023 Cost of goods sold

1,251

1,460

5,205

6,477 Gross profit

152

190

906

1,546 Operating expenses, net

195

167

804

788 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing costs

11

50

18

86 Operating (loss) income

(54)

(27)

84

672 Interest expense, net

(17)

(16)

(65)

(62) Equity in income of investment in unconsolidated affiliates

13

12

83

67 Other (expense) income, net

(1)

6

(3)

20 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

(59)

(25)

99

697 Income tax benefit (expense)

2

(31)

(64)

(186) (Loss) income from continuing operations

(57)

(56)

35

511 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

(2)

(18)

118

12 Net (loss) income

(59)

(74)

153

523 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(12)

(17)

(52)

(63) Net (loss) income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

$ (71)

$ (91)

$ 101

$ 460

















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 44

$ 87

$ 472

$ 1,155 Adjusted net (loss) income (1)

$ (36)

$ 8

$ 67

$ 636

















Basic (loss) income per share

$ (0.41)

$ (0.48)

$ 0.57

$ 2.29 Diluted (loss) income per share

$ (0.41)

$ (0.48)

$ 0.57

$ 2.27 Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share(1)

$ (0.21)

$ 0.04

$ 0.37

$ 3.13

















Common share information:















Basic weighted average shares

172

189

177

201 Diluted weighted average shares

172

189

177

203 Diluted shares for adjusted diluted (loss) income per share

172

190

179

203

















Table 2 -- Results of Operations by Segment





























Three months ended





Twelve months ended







December 31,

Better /

December 31,

Better / In millions

2023

2022

(Worse)

2023

2022

(Worse)

























Segment Revenues:























Polyurethanes

$ 895

$ 1,071

(16 %)

$ 3,865

$ 5,067

(24 %) Performance Products

260

307

(15 %)

1,178

1,713

(31 %) Advanced Materials

251

278

(10 %)

1,092

1,277

(14 %) Total Reportable Segments' Revenues

1,406

1,656

(15 %)

6,135

8,057

(24 %)

























Intersegment Eliminations

(3)

(6)

n/m

(24)

(34)

n/m

























Total Revenues

$ 1,403

$ 1,650

(15 %)

$ 6,111

$ 8,023

(24 %)

























Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1):























Polyurethanes

$ 13

$ 37

(65 %)

$ 248

$ 628

(61 %) Performance Products

28

61

(54 %)

201

469

(57 %) Advanced Materials

38

41

(7 %)

186

233

(20 %) Total Reportable Segments' Adjusted EBITDA(1)

79

139

(43 %)

635

1,330

(52 %)

























Corporate, LIFO and other

(35)

(52)

33 %

(163)

(175)

7 %

























Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 44

$ 87

(49 %)

$ 472

$ 1,155

(59 %)

























n/m = not meaningful

















Table 3 -- Factors Impacting Sales Revenue

























Three months ended



December 31, 2023 vs. 2022



Average Selling Price(a)















Local

Exchange

Sales

Sales Mix







Currency

Rate

Volume(b)

& Other

Total





















Polyurethanes

(15 %)

1 %

(1 %)

(1 %)

(16 %)





















Performance Products

(17 %)

1 %

(1 %)

2 %

(15 %)





















Advanced Materials

(4 %)

2 %

(5 %)

(3 %)

(10 %)















































Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023 vs. 2022



Average Selling Price(a)















Local

Exchange

Sales

Sales Mix







Currency

Rate

Volume(b)

& Other

Total





















Polyurethanes

(10 %)

(1 %)

(10 %)

(3 %)

(24 %)





















Performance Products

(8 %)

0 %

(24 %)

1 %

(31 %)





















Advanced Materials

1 %

0 %

(18 %)

3 %

(14 %)





















(a) Excludes sales from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials. (b) Excludes sales from by-products and raw materials.

Table 4 -- Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures













































Income Tax

Net

Diluted (Loss) Income



EBITDA

Benefit

(Loss) Income

Per Share



Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

































Net Loss

$ (59)

$ (74)









$ (59)

$ (74)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.39) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(12)

(17)









(12)

(17)

(0.07)

(0.09)

































Net loss attributable to Huntsman Corporation

(71)

(91)









(71)

(91)

(0.41)

(0.48) Interest expense, net from continuing operations

17

16























Income tax (benefit) expense from continuing operations

(2)

31

$ 2

$ (31)















Income tax expense from discontinued operations(3)

3

5























Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

70

74























Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations(3)

-

1























Business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting inventory adjustments

1

1

(1)

1

-

2

-

0.01 EBITDA / (Income) loss from discontinued operations(3)

(1)

12

N/A

N/A

2

18

0.01

0.10 Establishment of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowance

-

-

14

49

14

49

0.08

0.26 Loss (gain) on sale of business/assets

1

(27)

-

6

1

(21)

0.01

(0.11) Fair value adjustments to Venator investment, net

-

3

-

-

-

3

-

0.02 Certain legal and other settlements and related expenses (income)

2

(8)

(1)

2

1

(6)

0.01

(0.03) Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs

-

1

(1)

-

(1)

1

(0.01)

0.01 Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

12

17

(4)

(4)

8

13

0.05

0.07 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs

12

52

(2)

(12)

10

40

0.06

0.21

































Adjusted(1)

$ 44

$ 87

$ 7

$ 11

(36)

8

$ (0.21)

$ 0.04

































Adjusted income tax benefit(1)

















(7)

(11)







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

















12

17









































Adjusted pre-tax (loss) income (1)

















$ (31)

$ 14









































Adjusted effective tax rate(4)

















23 %

n/m









































Effective tax rate

















3 %

n/m





















































Income Tax









Diluted Income



EBITDA

Expense

Net Income

Per Share



Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

































Net income

$ 153

$ 523









$ 153

$ 523

$ 0.86

$ 2.58 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(52)

(63)









(52)

(63)

(0.29)

(0.31)

































Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

101

460









101

460

0.57

2.27 Interest expense, net from continuing operations

65

62























Income tax expense from continuing operations

64

186

$ (64)

$ (186)















Income tax expense from discontinued operations(3)

17

19























Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

278

281























Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations(3)

-

12























Business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting inventory adjustments

4

12

(1)

(2)

3

10

0.02

0.05 Costs associated with the Albemarle Settlement, net

-

3

-

(1)

-

2

-

0.01 EBITDA / Income from discontinued operations(3)

(135)

(43)

N/A

N/A

(118)

(12)

(0.66)

(0.06) Establishment of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowance

-

-

14

49

14

49

0.08

0.24 Income from transition services arrangements

-

(2)

-

-

-

(2)

-

(0.01) Fair value adjustments to Venator investment, net

5

12

-

-

5

12

0.03

0.06 Certain legal and other settlements and related expenses

6

7

(1)

(2)

5

5

0.03

0.02 Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs

5

5

(1)

(1)

4

4

0.02

0.02 Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

37

49

(6)

(11)

31

38

0.17

0.19 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs

25

96

(3)

(23)

22

73

0.12

0.36 Plant incident remediation credits

-

(4)

-

1

-

(3)

-

(0.01)

































Adjusted(1)

$ 472

$ 1,155

$ (62)

$ (176)

67

636

$ 0.37

$ 3.13

































Adjusted income tax expense(1)

















62

176







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

















52

63









































Adjusted pre-tax income(1)

















$ 181

$ 875









































Adjusted effective tax rate(4)

















34 %

20 %









































Effective tax rate

















65 %

27 %









































n/m = not meaningful

















Table 5 -- Balance Sheets













December 31,

December 31, In millions

2023

2022









Cash

$ 540

$ 654 Accounts and notes receivable, net

753

834 Inventories

867

995 Other current assets

154

190 Current assets held for sale(3)

-

472 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,376

2,377 Other noncurrent assets

2,558

2,698









Total assets

$ 7,248

$ 8,220









Accounts payable

$ 719

$ 961 Other current liabilities

441

480 Current portion of debt

12

66 Current liabilities held for sale(3)

-

194 Long-term debt

1,676

1,671 Other noncurrent liabilities

922

1,008 Huntsman Corporation stockholders' equity

3,251

3,624 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

227

216









Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,248

$ 8,220

Table 6 -- Outstanding Debt

















December 31,

December 31, In millions



2023

2022











Debt:









Revolving credit facility



$ -

$ 55 Accounts receivable programs



169

166 Senior notes



1,471

1,455 Variable interest entities



26

35 Other debt



22

26











Total debt - excluding affiliates



1,688

1,737











Total cash



540

654











Net debt - excluding affiliates(5)



$ 1,148

$ 1,083











Table 7 -- Summarized Statement of Cash Flows





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31, In millions

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Total cash at beginning of period

$ 496

$ 515

$ 654

$ 1,041

















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

166

297

251

892 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations(3)

(2)

13

(42)

22 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations

(86)

(84)

309

(260) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations(3)

-

(7)

(4)

(19) Net cash used in financing activities

(39)

(89)

(620)

(994) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

5

9

(8)

(28)

















Total cash at end of period

$ 540

$ 654

$ 540

$ 654

















Free cash flow from continuing operations(2):















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

$ 166

$ 297

$ 251

$ 892 Capital expenditures

(83)

(86)

(230)

(272)

















Free cash flow from continuing operations(2)

$ 83

$ 211

$ 21

$ 620

















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest

$ (25)

$ (25)

$ (68)

$ (66) Cash paid for income taxes

(15)

(23)

(97)

(194) Cash paid for restructuring and integration

(8)

(13)

(59)

(56) Cash paid for pensions

(9)

(13)

(50)

(48) Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

70

74

278

281

















Change in primary working capital:















Accounts and notes receivable

$ 86

$ 206

$ 103

$ 146 Inventories

92

122

125

(6) Accounts payable

(15)

29

(224)

(84) Total change in primary working capital

$ 163

$ 357

$ 4

$ 56

















Footnotes

(1) We use adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our business and for planning and evaluating the performance of our business segments. We provide adjusted net income (loss) because we feel it provides meaningful insight for the investment community into the performance of our business. We believe that net income (loss) is the performance measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") that is most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss). Additional information with respect to our use of each of these financial measures follows:





Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share, as used herein, are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.





Adjusted EBITDA is computed by eliminating the following from net income (loss): (a) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; (b) interest expense, net; (c) income taxes; (d) depreciation and amortization; (e) amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses; (f) restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs; and further adjusted for certain other items set forth in the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA in Table 4 above.





Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share are computed by eliminating the after tax impact of the following items from net income (loss): (a) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; (b) amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses; (c) restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs; and further adjusted for certain other items set forth in the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in Table 4 above. The income tax impacts, if any, of each adjusting item represent a ratable allocation of the total difference between the unadjusted tax expense and the total adjusted tax expense, computed without consideration of any adjusting items using a with and without approach.





We may disclose forward-looking adjusted EBITDA because we cannot adequately forecast certain items and events that may or may not impact us in the near future, such as business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting inventory adjustments, certain legal and other settlements and related expenses, gains on sale of businesses/assets and certain tax only items, including tax law changes not yet enacted. Each of such adjustment has not yet occurred, is out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. In our view, our forward-looking adjusted EBITDA represents the forecast net income on our underlying business operations but does not reflect any adjustments related to the items noted above that may occur and can cause our adjusted EBITDA to differ.



(2) Management internally uses free cash flow measure: (a) to evaluate our liquidity, (b) evaluate strategic investments, (c) plan stock buyback and dividend levels and (d) evaluate our ability to incur and service debt. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a defined term under U.S. GAAP, and it should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.



(3) During the first quarter 2023, we completed the divestiture of our Textile Effects business, which is reported as discontinued operations on the income and cash flow statements and held for sale on the December 31, 2022 balance sheet.



(4) We believe the adjusted effective tax rate provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the businesses' operational profitability and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. In our view, effective tax rate is the performance measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP that is most directly comparable to adjusted effective tax rate. The reconciliation of historical adjusted effective tax rate and effective tax rate is set forth in Table 4 above. Please see the reconciliation of our net income to adjusted net income in Table 4 for details regarding the tax impacts of our non-GAAP adjustments.





Our forward-looking adjusted effective tax rate is calculated based on our forecast effective tax rate, and the range of our forward-looking adjusted effective tax rate equals the range of our forecast effective tax rate. We disclose forward-looking adjusted effective tax rate because we cannot adequately forecast certain items and events that may or may not impact us in the near future, such as business acquisition and integration expenses and purchase accounting inventory adjustments, certain legal and other settlements and related expenses, gains on sale of businesses/assets and certain tax only items, including tax law changes not yet enacted. Each of such adjustment has not yet occurred, is out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. In our view, our forward-looking adjusted effective tax rate represents the forecast effective tax rate on our underlying business operations but does not reflect any adjustments related to the items noted above that may occur and can cause our effective tax rate to differ.



(5) Net debt is a measure we use to monitor how much debt we have after taking into account our total cash. We use it as an indicator of our overall financial position, and calculate it by taking our total debt, including the current portion, and subtracting total cash.

