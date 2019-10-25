Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings; Strong Cash Flow Generation in the Quarter; Divestiture of the Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants Businesses on Track

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Highlights

Third quarter 2019 net income of $41 million compared to a net loss of $8 million in the prior year period; third quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of $0.13 compared to a loss per share of $0.05 in the prior year period.

compared to a net loss of in the prior year period; third quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share of compared to a loss per share of in the prior year period. Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $95 million compared to $170 million in the prior year period; third quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.41 compared to $0.71 in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period; third quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of compared to in the prior year period. Third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $215 million compared to $308 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Third quarter 2019 net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $257 million . Free cash flow from continuing operations of $197 million for the quarter.

. Free cash flow from continuing operations of for the quarter. Balance sheet remains strong with total Company net leverage of 1.6x.

Third quarter 2019 share repurchases of approximately 4.1 million shares for approximately $81 million .

. Previously announced divestiture of the Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants businesses for $2.1 billion remains on track and is expected to close in early 2020. The businesses to be divested are now reported as discontinued operations on the income statement and held for sale on the balance sheet.





See end of press release for footnote explanations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today reported third quarter 2019 results with revenues of $1,687 million, net income of $41 million, adjusted net income of $95 million and adjusted EBITDA of $215 million.

Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO, commented:

"In spite of an increasingly challenging global economic environment, I have never been more pleased about our mix of businesses and the strength of our balance sheet. We continue our strategy to move and shift our asset portfolio to more downstream, stable and resilient businesses, as well as to manage effectively our working capital and balance sheet. We are on track to close the divestiture of our Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants businesses in early 2020, yielding approximately $1.6 billion of net proceeds upon completion. This, coupled with our ongoing strong free cash flow and investment grade balance sheet will provide us with abundant resource and flexibility in our ongoing balanced approach to capital allocation which includes organic and inorganic expansion, opportunistic share repurchases and a competitive dividend. We are very well positioned for the future."

Segment Analysis for 3Q19 Compared to 3Q18

Polyurethanes

The decrease in revenues in our Polyurethanes segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower MDI average selling prices, partially offset by higher MDI sales volumes. MDI average selling prices decreased primarily due to a decline in component MDI selling prices in China and Europe. MDI sales volumes increased primarily due to the start-up of our new Chinese MDI facility in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower MDI margins driven by lower MDI pricing, partially offset by higher MDI sales volumes.

Performance Products

The decrease in revenues in our Performance Products segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower average selling prices and lower sales volumes. Average selling prices decreased primarily due to lower raw material costs and weakened market conditions. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to weakened market conditions. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower sales volumes and lower margins, primarily in our ethyleneamines business, partially offset by higher margins in our specialty amines business.

Advanced Materials

The decrease in revenues in our Advanced Materials segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 was due to lower sales volumes and lower average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased across most markets primarily due to economic slowdown and customer destocking, particularly in our European region. Average selling prices decreased primarily due to the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar against major international currencies, partially offset by higher local currency selling prices. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased due to lower sales volumes.

Textile Effects

The decrease in revenues in our Textile Effects segment for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 was due to lower sales volumes and lower average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased primarily due to lower demand primarily resulting from market uncertainties surrounding U.S. and China trade. Average selling prices decreased as a result of competitive market pressures and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar against major international currencies. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher raw material costs, partially offset by lower fixed costs.

Corporate, LIFO and other

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, adjusted EBITDA from Corporate and other for Huntsman Corporation increased by $9 million to a loss of $36 million from a loss of $45 million for the same period of 2018.

Liquidity, Capital Resources and Outstanding Debt

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, our free cash flow from continuing operations was $197 million compared to $191 million in the prior year period. As of September 30, 2019, we had $1,707 million of combined cash and unused borrowing capacity.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we spent $63 million on capital expenditures compared to $59 million in the same period of 2018. In 2019, we expect to spend approximately $270 million on capital expenditures for continuing operations and approximately $70 million for the Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants businesses reported as discontinued operations.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we spent approximately $81 million to repurchase approximately 4.1 million shares. As of the end of the third quarter 2019, we have approximately $528 million remaining on our existing $1 billion multiyear share repurchase program.

Income Taxes

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded income tax expense of $30 million compared to $16 million during the same period in 2018. In the third quarter 2019, our adjusted effective tax rate was 21%. We expect our forward adjusted effective tax rate will be approximately 22% - 24%.

Table 1 – Results of Operations













Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenues

$ 1,687

$ 1,968

$ 5,140

$ 5,783 Cost of goods sold

1,347

1,501

4,068

4,371 Gross profit

340

467

1,072

1,412 Operating expenses

231

238

695

711 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing (credits) costs

(43)

5

(42)

8 Merger costs

-

1

-

2 Operating income

152

223

419

691 Interest expense

(27)

(30)

(86)

(86) Equity in income of investment in unconsolidated affiliates

19

14

41

45 Fair value adjustments to Venator investment

(148)

-

(90)

- Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

(23)

(3) Other income, net

7

6

16

22 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3

213

277

669 Income tax expense

(30)

(16)

(113)

(41) (Loss) income from continuing operations

(27)

197

164

628 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

68

(205)

126

337 Net income (loss)

41

(8)

290

965 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(11)

(3)

(31)

(288) Net income (loss) attributable to Huntsman Corporation

$ 30

$ (11)

$ 259

$ 677

















Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 215

$ 308

$ 664

$ 954 Adjusted net income(1)

$ 95

$ 170

$ 288

$ 552

















Basic income (loss) per share

$ 0.13

$ (0.05)

$ 1.12

$ 2.83 Diluted income (loss) per share

$ 0.13

$ (0.05)

$ 1.12

$ 2.79 Adjusted diluted income per share(1)

$ 0.41

$ 0.71

$ 1.24

$ 2.27

















Common share information:















Basic weighted average shares

227

238

230

239 Diluted weighted average shares

227

241

232

243



See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 2 – Results of Operations by Segment





















Three months ended





Nine months ended







September 30,

Better /

September 30,

Better / In millions

2019

2018

(Worse)

2019

2018

(Worse)

























Segment Revenues:























Polyurethanes

$ 93

$ 1,126

(12%)

$ 2,931

$3,268

(10%) Performance Products

281

329

(15%)

880

991

(11%) Advanced Materials

256

279

(8%)

803

850

(6%) Textile Effects

179

204

(12%)

583

631

(8%) Corporate and Eliminations

(22)

30

n/m

(57)

43

n/m

























Total

$ 1,687

$ 1,968

(14%)

$ 5,140

$5,783

(11%)

























Segment Adjusted EBITDA(1):























Polyurethanes

$ 146

$ 218

(33%)

$ 426

$ 668

(36%) Performance Products

38

54

(30%)

125

158

(21%) Advanced Materials

51

56

(9%)

159

177

(10%) Textile Effects

16

25

(36%)

66

80

(18%) Corporate, LIFO and other

(36)

(45)

20%

(112)

(129)

13%

























Total

$ 215

$ 308

(30%)

$ 664

$ 954

(30%)



n/m = not meaningful

See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 3 – Factors Impacting Sales Revenue









Three months ended



September 30, 2019 vs. 2018



Average Selling Price(a)















Local

Exchange

Sales Mix

Sales







Currency

Rate

& Other

Volume(b)

Total





















Polyurethanes

(13%)

(2%)

2%

1%

(12%)





















Performance Products

(5%)

(2%)

3%

(11%)

(15%)





















Advanced Materials

1%

(2%)

4%

(11%)

(8%)





















Textile Effects

(2%)

(1%)

(2%)

(7%)

(12%)





















Total Company

(15%)

(2%)

7%

(4%)

(14%)

























Nine months ended



September 30, 2019 vs. 2018



Average Selling Price(a)















Local

Exchange

Sales Mix

Sales







Currency

Rate

& Other

Volume(b)

Total





















Polyurethanes

(13%)

(3%)

1%

5%

(10%)





















Performance Products

(1%)

(3%)

2%

(9%)

(11%)





















Advanced Materials

2%

(4%)

2%

(6%)

(6%)





















Textile Effects

7%

(3%)

(2%)

(10%)

(8%)





















Total Company

0%

(3%)

(7%)

(1%)

(11%)





(a) Excludes sales from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials. (b) Excludes sales from by-products and raw materials.

Table 4 – Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





































Income Tax









Diluted Income



EBITDA

(Expense) Benefit

Net Income

Per Share



Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

































Net income (loss)

$ 41

$ (8)









$ 41

$ (8)

$ 0.18

$ (0.03) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)

(3)









(11)

(3)

(0.05)

(0.01)

































Net income (loss) attributable to Huntsman Corporation

30

(11)









30

(11)

0.13

(0.05) Interest expense from continuing operations

27

30























Interest expense from discontinued operations(3)

-

10























Income tax expense from continuing operations

30

16

$ (30)

$ (16)















Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations(3)

25

(41)























Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

65

62























Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations(3)

13

23























Business acquisition and integration expenses

3

2

(1)

-

2

2

0.01

0.01 EBITDA / (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

(106)

213

n/a

n/a

(68)

205

(0.30)

0.85 Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)

-

(21)

-

-

-

(21)

-

(0.09) Release of significant income tax valuation allowances(a)

-

-

-

(24)

-

(24)

-

(0.10) Merger costs, net of tax

-

1

-

-

-

1

-

0.00 Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment(b)

148

-

-

-

148

-

0.65

- Certain legal settlements and related expenses

1

1

-

(1)

1

-

0.00

- Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs

1

-

-

-

1

-

0.00

- Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

16

18

(5)

(4)

11

14

0.05

0.06 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition (credits) costs

(43)

5

9

(1)

(34)

4

(0.15)

0.02 Net plant incident costs

5

-

(1)

-

4

-

0.02

-

































Adjusted(1)

$ 215

$ 308

$ (28)

$ (46)

$ 95

$ 170

$ 0.41

$ 0.71

































Adjusted income tax expense(1)

















$ 28

$ 46







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

















11

3







Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)

















-

21









































Adjusted pre-tax income(1)

















$ 134

$ 240









































Adjusted effective tax rate(4)

















21%

19%









































Effective tax rate

















n/m

8%





















































Income Tax









Diluted Income



EBITDA

(Expense) Benefit

Net Income

Per Share



Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, In millions, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

































Net income

$ 290

$ 965









$ 290

$ 965

$ 1.25

$ 3.97 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(31)

(288)









(31)

(288)

(0.13)

(1.19)

































Net income attributable to Huntsman Corporation

259

677









259

677

1.12

2.79 Interest expense from continuing operations

86

86























Interest expense from discontinued operations(3)

-

30























Income tax expense from continuing operations

113

41

$ (113)

$ (41)















Income tax expense from discontinued operations(3)

44

95























Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations

201

187























Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations(3)

59

63























Business acquisition and integration expenses

4

10

(1)

(2)

3

8

0.01

0.03 EBITDA / (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

(229)

(525)

n/a

n/a

(126)

(337)

(0.54)

(1.39) Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)

-

222

-

-

-

222

-

0.91 U.S. tax reform impact on tax expense

-

-

3

49

3

49

0.01

0.20 Release of significant income tax valuation allowances(a)

-

-

-

(119)

-

(119)

-

(0.49) Impact of Switzerland income tax rate change

-

-

32

-

32

-

0.14

- Merger costs, net of tax

-

2

-

-

-

2

-

0.01 Fair value adjustments to Venator Investment(b)

90

-

-

-

90

-

0.39

- Loss on early extinguishment of debt

23

3

(5)

(1)

18

2

0.08

0.01 Certain legal settlements and related expenses

1

4

-

(1)

1

3

0.00

0.01 Certain non-recurring information technology project implementation costs

1

-

-

-

1

-

0.00

- Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

49

50

(13)

(12)

36

38

0.16

0.16 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition (credits) costs

(42)

9

9

(2)

(33)

7

(0.14)

0.03 Net plant incident costs

5

-

(1)

-

4

-

0.02

-

































Adjusted(1)

$ 664

$ 954

$ (89)

$ (129)

$ 288

$ 552

$ 1.24

$ 2.27

































Adjusted income tax expense(1)

















$ 89

$ 129







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

















31

288







Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations(1)(3)

















-

(222)









































Adjusted pre-tax income(1)

















$ 408

$ 747









































Adjusted effective tax rate(4)

















22%

17%









































Effective tax rate

















41%

6%







