Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer

The acquisition of Demilec is aligned with Huntsman's stated strategy to grow its downstream polyurethanes business and leverage its global platform to expand Demilec's portfolio of SPF formulations into international markets. The acquisition will generate substantial synergies as a result of Huntsman's ability to pull through significant volumes of lower margin upstream polymeric MDI into the higher margin and growing specialized SPF systems.

Demilec has annual revenues of approximately $170 million and two manufacturing facilities located in Arlington, Texas and Boisbriand, Quebec where it produces a full suite of MDI based SPF formulations which it markets directly to applicators as well as through distributors. Demilec specializes in both closed cell and open cell formulations, with a focus on products with renewable and recyclable content that are eco-friendly, bio-preferred and reduce energy consumption through highly efficient insulation properties.

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO commented on the acquisition: "This is a great fit for our downstream growth strategy. We are excited to have Demilec become part of our growing Polyurethanes business. We expect to integrate the business fully by the end of this year when we expect to enjoy integrated SPF EBITDA margins greater than 25%."

Tony Hankins, President of Huntsman's Polyurethanes division, added: "Our approach to integration will ensure that the Demilec team remains focused on meeting the needs of their customers while benefiting from access to Huntsman's raw material supply, innovation capabilities and established global network."

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2017 revenues more than $8 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 75 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 10,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

