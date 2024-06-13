Huntsman Inaugurates New Innovation Center in Tienen, Belgium

TIENEN, Belgium, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) officially opened a new innovation center in Tienen, Belgium on June 13, 2024, strengthening its research and development (R&D) capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to its customers in the region.

The new 11,000-square-meter facility comprises a world-scale analytical laboratory; two machine halls; and fully equipped and automated product testing facilities. Together, these assets boost Huntsman's ability to perform the entire product innovation journey from the formulation of initial ideas at lab scale through to the manufacture of novel systems and samples ready for customers to trial.

The innovation center is home to more than 100 scientists from the company's Polyurethanes and Performance Products businesses and will support the application of Huntsman technologies in key markets, including adhesives, coatings and sealants; automotive; elastomers; energy; furniture and bedding, and insulation.

The inauguration event, which was attended by more than 100 customers, suppliers, the mayor of Tienen and business partners, included presentations from Huntsman's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Huntsman, and Tony Hankins, President of Huntsman's Polyurethanes business. It also included a tour of the facility and live R&D demonstrations, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we officially open the doors to our new European innovation center, a facility dedicated to creativity, collaboration and progress," Huntsman said. "We already have a rich legacy of innovation in Belgium. This center reflects our continuing commitment to exploring new ideas and turning imaginative concepts into practical solutions that can make a positive impact in the world."

Hankins further commented, "Fitted with the very latest equipment and staffed by some of the best scientists in the world, our Tienen site is a place where innovation can thrive, and where we can find new meaningful ways for our chemistries to address the sustainability challenges of tomorrow."

Huntsman is a leading global provider of innovative chemistries that are critical to addressing some of the world's most pressing sustainability challenges. The Polyurethanes division of Huntsman is a global leader in MDI-based polyurethanes, serving more than 3000 customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. Huntsman Performance Products manufactures amines, maleic anhydride and carbonates for a wide range of consumer and industrial end markets and sells over 800 products to more than 1000 customers globally.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2023 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 25 countries and employ approximately 6,000 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

While all the information and recommendations in this publication are to the best of our knowledge, information and belief accurate at the date of publication, NOTHING HEREIN IS TO BE CONSTRUED AS A WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR OTHERWISE. HUNTSMAN POLYURETHANES WARRANTS ONLY THAT ITS PRODUCTS MEET THE SPECIFICATIONS AGREED WITH THE BUYER IN THE SALES CONTRACT. TYPICAL PROPERTIES, WHERE STATED, ARE TO BE CONSIDERED AS REPRESENTATIVE OF CURRENT PRODUCTION AND SHOULD NOT BE TREATED AS SPECIFICATIONS. IN ALL CASES, IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE USER TO DETERMINE THE APPLICABILITY OF SUCH INFORMATION AND RECOMMENDATIONS AND THE SUITABILITY OF ANY PRODUCT FOR ITS OWN PARTICULAR PURPOSE. The sale of products referred to in this publication is subject to the general terms and conditions of sale of Huntsman International LLC or of its affiliated companies.

© 2024. Huntsman Corporation or an affiliate thereof. All rights reserved.

