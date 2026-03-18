Huntsman Marks Grand Opening of Operational Unit Expansion in Petfurdo, Hungary

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Performance Products manufacturing facility in Petfurdo, Hungary, where operations were initiated at the beginning of this year. The successful completion of this investment increases Huntsman's global capacity providing greater flexibility, and innovative technologies for the polyurethane, coatings, metalworking and electronics industries.

One of the world's leading amine catalyst producers with over 50 years of experience in urethane chemicals, Huntsman has seen demand for its JEFFCAT® amine catalysts continue to grow across the globe. These specialty amines are used in everyday applications such as automobile seats, mattresses and energy‑efficient insulation for buildings. Huntsman's latest product portfolio supports industry efforts to save energy, lower emissions and reduce odors in consumer products.

"This new capacity builds on our long‑standing investments in Performance Products and strengthens our ability to support customers in fast‑growing and evolving markets," said Jan Buberl, President, Huntsman Performance Products. "The expansion unit enhances our manufacturing flexibility, enables next‑generation products and reflects our continued focus on sustainability, operational excellence and long‑term value creation. As demand grows for cleaner, more efficient solutions, this investment positions us to respond with speed, innovation and reliability."

The project, supported by an investment grant from the Hungarian government, reflects the community's confidence in Huntsman and our shared commitment to future growth. Government officials joined the celebration to mark this investment in the region's long‑term success.

"We greatly appreciate the support of the Hungarian government and value the strong partnership that helped bring this project to completion," Buberl added. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration as we advance economic development and manufacturing excellence in Hungary."

JEFFCAT® is a registered trademark of Huntsman Corporation or an affiliate thereof in one or more, but not all, countries.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of diversified chemical products with 2025 revenues of approximately $6 billion from our continuing operations. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 55 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 25 countries and employ approximately 6,000 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation