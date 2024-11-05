Huntsman Mental Health Foundation Celebrates Construction Milestone with Final Beam Signing of Utah Translational Research Building

Historic $90 Million State Contribution and $65 Million in Philanthropic Donations to Support Groundbreaking Research Center, Opening in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Mental Health Foundation marked a major milestone in the construction of the Utah Translational Research Building with a ceremonial signing of the final beam. Scheduled to open in 2026, the new facility represents a bold step forward in advancing brain research and mental health care. This critical stage of the project has been supported by a historic $90 million donation from the Utah State Legislature and an additional $65 million from various philanthropic partners.

(Pictured left to right: Mark Rappaport, MD; Deborah Yurgelun-Todd, PhD, Bishop Gérard Caussé; Christena Huntsman Durham; Taylor Randall; David Huntsman; Becky Pickle; Rep. Steve Eliason; James Ashworth, MD)

The 185,000-square-foot, multi-floor building will be home to the world's only 7 Tesla MRI machine dedicated exclusively to brain research. Designed with innovative research neighborhoods, flexible layouts, and cutting-edge technology, the facility will host an elite team of researchers, scientists, doctors, and educators. Together, they aim to transform our understanding of the brain and accelerate progress in mental health research and treatment.

"We're building something that is unique not only to Utah, but to the nation," said Mark Rapaport, MD, CEO of Huntsman Mental Health Institute. "This is the place to bring together ideas and innovations from many different disciplines to help those with mental health and substance use disorders."

Prominent leaders in the community attended the signing event, including Christena Huntsman Durham, Chair of the Board of Huntsman Mental Health Foundation; David Huntsman, Vice-Chair and Director; Huntsman Mental Health Foundation; Taylor Randall, President, University of Utah; Mark Rapaport, MD, CEO of Huntsman Mental Health Institute; Becky Pickle, CEO of Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, Dr. Deborah Yurgelun-Todd, PhD, Professor and Vice Chair of Research, University of Utah; Bishop Gérard Caussé, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Steve Eliason, Utah State Representative; and James C. Ashworth, MD, Associate Professor (Clinical) University of Utah.

"This building represents more than just an architectural milestone—it symbolizes a promise of hope and a new era of possibilities for mental health research," said Christena Huntsman Durham. "We are grateful to our state legislature and philanthropic partners for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality."

Construction of the Utah Translational Research Building continues as additional funding opportunities remain available. To learn more or inquire about supporting the project, please visit hmhf.org or contact Mindy Young at [email protected].

About Huntsman Mental Health Foundation:

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation supports Huntsman Mental Health Institute and its mission to transform mental health care through community, research, clinical, and education initiatives. Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is working toward a world where mental wellness is accessible to all and where funding is not an obstacle on the path to well-being by leveraging the power of philanthropic support to break down the barriers that hinder mental wellness, both regionally and nationally. Learn more at: hmhf.org and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

