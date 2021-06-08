Huntsman Plans Increased Production of EV Battery Materials in Conroe, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that its Performance Products division is planning to significantly increase its existing capacity for ULTRAPURE™ Ethylene Carbonate at its Conroe, Texas facility by mid-2023. ULTRAPURE™ Ethylene Carbonate is critical to the reliable operation and long working life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics.

In recent years, Huntsman has seen strong growth in ULTRAPURE™ Ethylene Carbonate tied to the evolution of EVs and the localization of lithium-ion battery production. To meet this increased demand, Huntsman has added a range of new high-purity grades of Ethylene Carbonate for EV battery applications.

"This capacity expansion will leverage our position as the only US producer of cyclic carbonates and support the rapid growth of the US and European lithium-ion battery markets for EVs," said Chuck Hirsch, Senior Vice President of Huntsman's Performance Products division. "We are committed to providing excellent service to our customers and are well positioned to grow with this sustainable industry, helping to reduce emissions in the transportation sector," he added.

ULTRAPURETM is a trademark of Huntsman Corporation or an affiliate thereof.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2020 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com .

