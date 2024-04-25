Huntsman Scholarship Program Awards 19 Spring ISD Students

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Huntsman Corp. awarded 19 scholarships to Spring Independent School District (ISD) seniors pursuing four-year university degrees, or vocations in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM).

During its annual Huntsman Scholarship awards ceremony at the Randall Reed Center at Planet Ford Stadium, 16 scholars received $5,000 awards – renewable up to four years by maintaining a 3.0 grade point average – and three vocation-track students received $1,000, renewable up to two years. More than 100 guests attended the reception, which included scholars and their families; Huntsman associates and officers; Chairman, President and CEO Peter Huntsman; Spring ISD educators and leadership; school board members; and Spring ISD Superintendent, Dr. Lupita Hinojosa.

"It was almost five years ago that we first met here to talk about a partnership with Huntsman," Hinojosa said, mentioning how the district originally proposed alternative programs before Huntsman came back with a proposal for a scholarship program. "(Huntsman leaders) asked 'What would make the biggest impact on students?' and they decided to directly invest in you, the students, and put the money exactly where it makes a difference."

The Huntsman Scholarship Program is only available at Spring ISD and is now in its fourth year. According to data available on Spring ISD's website, the district comprises 43 campuses and more than 34,000 students, and approximately 90% of students are classified as minority enrollment; 88% are economically disadvantaged. Peter Huntsman, the event's keynote speaker, who flew in from Europe only hours earlier to speak to the scholarship winners, said it was the students' industriousness that earned their place in the room Tuesday night.

"Don't thank me, don't thank the company – thank yourself. You did the work," Huntsman said, continuing, "All of you are here tonight because you have three great things working on your behalf: Parents and family who care about you, good friends, and educators who care about your future."

Huntsman encouraged the scholars to continue to work hard as they go out into the world, to wisely reflect on their career paths, seeking not the highest-paying, but most-rewarding jobs upon graduation.

"Whatever you do in life, be passionate about it," Huntsman said. "And as you go through life, be as grateful as you can. Always have gratitude for those who support you."

University Scholarship Winners:

Dekaney High School

Aaliyah Banks

America Lerma

Braxton Morgan

Anthony Russell

Spring High School

Kemira Edwards

Cassidy Layne

Jashaun Richard

Nevaeh Taylor

Charity Briscoe (Trade)

Westfield High School

Ashley Nguyen

Chibuike Okoye

Tina Tran

Crystal Vazquez

Jamie Peterson (Trade)

Wunsche High School

Jian Rover De Lara

Patricia Garcia Rios

Temitope Johnson

Daniel Quilantan

Skye Fellows (Trade)

