Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai

Targeted for completion by the second half of 2019, Huntsman's investment will increase the company's systems production capacity in the region and add a new dimension to its polyester polyol capabilities. The Dubai systems house will complement the company's two existing systems houses in the Middle East, in Turkey (Huntsman EMA) and Saudi Arabia (HAPC - a joint venture with the BCI Group of Companies), forming three strong pillars for growth.

Tony Hankins, President Huntsman's Polyurethanes division, said: "This is a bold and timely investment, which will serve as a strategic platform to expand our business in the Middle East and North Africa and build our market leading position. It represents the next step in our plan to strengthen our downstream network. We now have 30 facilities worldwide, which provide innovative solutions in close proximity to our customers."

Steen Weien Hansen, regional Vice President of Polyurethanes, further commented: "The MDI-based systems market in the Middle East has delivered strong growth in the last five years and this trend is forecast to continue at estimated rates of 7% annually. The construction of the new systems house will enable us to supply traditional and high-end rigid polyurethane formulations from a local source. It will also enable us to leverage our development and production know-how in polyester polyol and polyol blends for the fast-growing flexible foam and footwear markets, as well as pre-polymers for adhesives, coatings and elastomers applications."

Gulum Kabil, General Manager of Huntsman Polyurethanes' business activities in the Middle East and Turkey, will manage the new systems house.

