Huntsville Ballet Company Cancels 2020 Performances

To ensure the health and safety of our patrons, dancers, employees and students, the Community Ballet Association / Huntsville Ballet Company has made the difficult decision to cancel all performances and events for the remainder of 2020. This includes The Nutcracker scheduled for the VBC in December. We look forward to returning sometime in 2021 with the goal of bringing the Huntsville community the same quality performance they so richly deserve.

Statement from Artistic Director, Mr. Phillip Otto

"Help Save the Ballet"

This will mark the first time in 51 years that The Nutcracker will not be presented to the City of Huntsville. This is a sad and challenging time for everyone, but I feel this was the right decision considering the current health situation. HBC relies entirely on grants, donations, sponsorships and ticket revenue from performances. Without donations, Huntsville's only professional ballet company will continue to face additional cutbacks and our professional company may well cease to exist.

Huntsville Ballet Company's audience is of great importance to us. Having watched the growth and development of a professional ballet company in Huntsville during my tenure as Artistic Director, it is heartbreaking to have to lay off dancers and cancel performances. HBC takes great pride in showcasing this beautiful art form and providing annual season traditions like The Nutcracker that has been enjoyed by thousands of Alabamians over the years. Non-profit arts organizations like Community Ballet Association have no contingency budgets in the case of unprecedented events like Covid-19. I am hoping that many of our devoted fans, business leaders and the entire community will help "BRIDGE THE BALLET" through the pandemic.

Huntsville Ballet's mission is to use the power of dance to inspire and nurture the art of classical ballet through artistic excellence, performance experiences and outreach activities in the community.

A GO FUND ME PAGE has been set up as Community Ballet Association or www.Huntsvilleballet.org

