Huntsville Ballet Company Returns to the Stage with "Bridge the Ballet"

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntsville Ballet Company (HBC) is pleased to announce its long awaited return to the stage with "Bridge the Ballet" on February 12-14, 2021 at the Dream Theater located at 3401 Holmes Ave, Huntsville, AL.

"This will be our first production since being shut down because of Covid-19," says Phillip Otto, Artistic Director for Huntsville Ballet Company. "Our dancers are all excited to perform on a stage again even with masks and for a smaller audience due to social distancing."

Otto says "Bridge the Ballet" is a fundraiser to ensure the survival of the ballet through the pandemic. The performance will feature Affectionately Yours, a Valentine's Day favorite, as well as the world premiere of Big Spring Dreams, an eclectic collection of vignettes of human emotion: love, inspiration, happiness, and hope, dedicated to the city of Huntsville and the community that supports the Huntsville Ballet.

"Big Spring Dreams" will feature guest choreography by Gina Guerrera and Desmond Nunn. Gina Guerrera serves on the faculty of Huntsville Ballet School and has been dancing and choreographing for over 20 years. Original sets have been designed by artist, Monica Yother whose work on behalf of the ballet has earned awards at local, regional, and national levels.

"We are especially excited to announce the return of special guest choreographer and dancer, Desmond Nunn. An Alabama native and former HBC principal dancer, Desmond is currently dance captain, ensemble swing and John Laurens / Philip Schuyler cover in The First National Tour of Hamilton: An American Musical," Otto said.

Desmond will be choreographing for "Bridge the Ballet" and dancing in Affectionately Yours. According to Otto, "Desmond's contributions to our organization have helped shape HBC into what it is today."

"Bridge the Ballet" is sponsored by The Damson Automotive Group and will be performed February 12-14, 2021 just in time for Valentine's Day weekend at the Dream Theater on the Huntsville Campus of the Rock Family Worship Center, 3401 Holmes Avenue, Huntsville, AL.

Performance times are as follows:

Friday, February 12th at 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 13th at 2:00 pm

Saturday, February 13th at 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 14th at 3:00 pm

All Seats Socially Distant - Masks Required.

For tickets, information, or to make a donation, please contact Huntsville Ballet at 256-539-0961 or Huntsvilleballet.org.

