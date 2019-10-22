Huntsville based mortgage lender, Hometown Lenders, opens Las Vegas office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsville based mortgage lender, Hometown Lenders, opens their latest office in Las Vegas.

Hometown is proud to partner with Jeff Roussin to serve those in Las Vegas, NV area with their mortgage needs.

Roussin has over 15 years in the mortgage industry and focuses on providing the highest customer service possible to his clients. He and his team take incredible pride in working with borrowers to make sure their dreams of homeownership come true.

The core philosophy of Recruit the Best, Retain who we have, and Remember who got us here produces more resounding results as Hometown continues its pursuit of being one of the premier lenders in the U.S.

"In our industry, you have to have something that sets you apart," Roussin said. "Hometown has that "IT" factor. They like to operate under the "THIG" philosophy: Transparency, Honesty, Integrity, and Giving. It has been a great experience thus far and I am looking forward too many great years to come."

The "THIG" philosophy has been an extension of our core beliefs since the inception of the company. Hometown functions on the core belief that the branch is the one responsible for doing the hardest part of the job, so they deserve the lion's share of the profit. Hometown makes that as transparent as possible and lets Honesty and Integrity guide all decisions.

"When we met Jeff and his team, it was an instant match. They operate on the same wavelength that we do and we all knew it was going to be a great partnership. They are really representing our Hometown name well and we are proud to have them," said Billy Taylor, Owner/CEO of Hometown Lenders.

This is just another addition on a string of big wins for Hometown as they have also added key branches in Washington, Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio this year.

To see all that Hometown has to offer, please visit www.htlenders.com

Equal Housing Lender

NMLS #65084

SOURCE Hometown Lenders

Related Links

http://www.htlenders.com

