Huntsworth's MEDiSTRAVA acquires medical analytics firm MedEvoke

YARDLEY, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsworth, the international healthcare and communications group today announces the acquisition of US based medical analytics consultancy MedEvoke.

MedEvoke, will retain its name and operate under the MEDiSTRAVA umbrella making it the largest global consultancy for medical analytics and application of artificial intelligence (AI) for pharma and biotech clients. The MedEvoke senior leadership team and all staff will be transitioning with the company.

"As we double the size of our medical analytics group over the next 12-18 months our acquisition of MedEvoke will enable us to rapidly scale our existing team to support the outsourcing of medical analytics for medical affairs and its cross-functional partners," said Elaine Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of MEDiSTRAVA. "MedEvoke is a natural fit to our industry leading medical analytics expertise, and we will continue expansion through investing in and creating new products and services."

The increasing complexity of data insights and evidence sources is driving the medical affairs functions of pharma, biotech and life sciences companies to seek analysts and AI specialists to help to gather, interpret and advise on insights and implications. This acquisition enables MEDiSTRAVA to offer comprehensive medical analytics and AI-powered intelligence gathering that is unrivalled in the industry.

The team will function as a core part of MEDiSTRAVA Consulting – a multi-functional, global group of more than 60 strategic specialists from across investor relations and corporate communications, medical and regulatory affairs and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) to market access and advanced analytics and technology platforms.

With the integration of MedEvoke, Anna Walz, founder of MedEvoke, will become a non-executive director role for MEDiSTRAVA as a senior strategic advisor to the executive leadership team and retain her affiliation with MedEvoke as founder and CEO Emeritus, MedEvoke. Marc Sirockman, president of MedEvoke, will take on a broader executive role within MEDiSTRAVA as Global Chief Commercial Officer. Sirockman will retain his position in MedEvoke as Chief Executive Officer working with his existing leadership team and supporting integration.

"I am excited about this opportunity to combine the power of MEDiSTRAVA and MedEvoke to create the industry-leading medical analytics consultancy," said Sirockman. "We have seen the appetite for medical analytics expand dramatically over recent years and the immediate acceleration means that our team must be prepared to meet the industry's requirement for volume and expertise. This new organization anticipates the needs both for innovation and the effective use of real-world data and insights to inform medical strategy and measure impact."

The combined MedEvoke and MEDiSTRAVA group brings an enhanced set of capabilities within the scope of medical analytics to address increasing sources and complexity of data. Expertise from the group combines insight generation from multiple real-world evidence sources, AI-powered business intelligence reporting enabling rapid and extensive analysis of multiple data sources, advanced sentiment analysis extending multiple traditional and social channels, as well as established tools and platforms that combine AI, advanced analytics and user-experience design.

MEDiSTRAVA is part of the Huntsworth Group, owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private equity firm.

About MEDiSTRAVA

MEDiSTRAVA is fully integrated and fully invested in creating value for organizations across biotech and pharma. We create that value via a cross-functional group of more than 400 best-in-the-business thinkers and doers. Together, we break down silos in medical affairs, market access, health economics, commercialization strategy and investor relations. That's how we go above and beyond for our clients--not just for projects, but for lifetimes. Our specialist global companies include ApotheCom, Creativ-Ceutical, MEDiSTRAVA Consulting, ScienceAffinity and GenEra Consulting.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth is a leading Pharma Commercialization platform, offering a suite of medical affairs, market access and marketing services to large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a range of communications and advisory services. Huntsworth is headquartered in London and operates 55 offices around 28 countries with approximately 3,600 employees. For more information, please visit www.huntsworth.com.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on enhancing the value of portfolio businesses by supporting long-term growth, productivity, capital efficiency, and related strategic measures. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $35 billion in 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $150 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

