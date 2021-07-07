Huobi Adds Five New Payment Methods for Argentina Users

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital assets exchanges, announced this week the integration of five new payment methods for its Argentina Peso (ARS) users. Collaborating with local payments solutions providers, the addition of these new payment methods aims to equip ARS users with swift and reliable means to purchase or sell digital assets in Huobi P2P market.

The newly added five payment methods are Ualá, Santander Río, Banco Galicia, Prex and AirTm. In order to protect the interests of its users and ensure the security of P2P transactions, Huobi has a rigorous screening process to decide on partner providers. These five payment solutions providers were finally selected by Huobi because of their rich experience in the payment space and broad knowledge in the fields of risk and compliance.

"Users in every country and region have their own accustomed payment methods. We have added these new payment methods with the purpose of furnishing our ARS users with a more comfortable and convenient way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. In this manner, users would be able to choose their favorite payment methods to trade and this will definitely improve their trading experience." said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Huobi Global Markets.

The Huobi P2P market had previously supported two payment methods for ARS users which are BBVA Banco Frances and Burbank. With the increase of these five new payment methods, there are a total of seven payment methods can be chosen for users in Argentina.

"As a leading digital assets exchange in the world, we've been continuing to enlarge the payment methods for users in various districts. Offering users with extensive choices in payment methods implies we're saving their trading time and cost, and this will, in turn, increase the liquidity of our market and bring users with more benefits in the long run," added Ciara.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a world leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto product offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation. We are always continuing to innovate on our future horizon.

Statement: Citizens and residents from the U.S., Mainland China and other restricted jurisdictions are restricted from using Huobi's services. Huobi may restrict additional jurisdictions from time to time without prior notice.

