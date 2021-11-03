Huobi Announces Blockchain Summit for Leaders to Discuss the Future of Global Digital Economy

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group today announced that it will host Huobi Summit 2021: Blockchain and Beyond, a virtual event where industry leaders from around the world will exchange ideas, discuss prospects for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, and promote the development of the global digital economy. The event will be streamed for the public on official Huobi Group platforms, including Huobi Global's website, mobile app, Twitter, and Telegraph.

The agenda for Huobi Summit 2021 will focus on the latest trends in the global blockchain industry, such as NFTs, metaverse projects, DeFi, the development of the global digital economy, investments, cryptocurrency mining, public chains, and much more. The goal of the event is to encourage dialogue amongst a wide variety of audiences, all of whom will hear from business and government leaders from around the world.

Speakers will include:

Alan Greenspan , economist and former Chairman of the Federal Reserve of the United States

, economist and former Chairman of the Federal Reserve of Farah Jaafar , CEO, Labuan International Business and Financial Centre

, CEO, Labuan International Business and Financial Centre Thomas Davin , Global Innovation Director, UNICEF

, Global Innovation Director, UNICEF Agama Emomotimi, Managing Director of Nigerian Capital Market Institute

Chen Zhiwu, Professor of Finance in Economics at HKU

Chia Hock Lai , Co-Chairman, Blockchain Association Singapore

, Co-Chairman, Blockchain Association Singapore Mattie Bekink, China Director, Economist Corporate Network

Director, Economist Corporate Network Steve Vallas , Vice Chairman, Blockchain Australia

, Vice Chairman, Blockchain Australia Arthur Lee , CEO, SAITECH Limited

, CEO, SAITECH Limited Niki Ariyasinghe, Head of Blockchain Partnerships, Chainlink Labs

Yat Siu , Group Executive Chairman & Managing Director, Animoca Brands

, Group Executive Chairman & Managing Director, Animoca Brands Arjun Kalsy , Polygon VP of Growth, Ecosystem BD Lead

, Polygon VP of Growth, Ecosystem BD Lead Eli Ben-Sasson , Starkware Co-Founder & President

"We're excited to welcome thought leaders from around the world as we work together to push the future of blockchain technology forward," said Du Jun, Co-Founder at Huobi Group. "The industry is at an inflection point. We need the expertise of government and business leaders, and the brightest minds in blockchain, in order to progress and ensure that innovation is at the forefront of everything that we do."

Huobi Summit 2021 is part of a series of celebrations for the company's 8th anniversary. As part of its global strategy, Huobi Group is actively expanding its footprint by improving products and localizing services, while still complying with local laws and regulations.

Community members and the general public are invited to view the summit live here: https://www.2021digitalsummit.com

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and the integration of blockchain technology to other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry and has created holistic global digital economy ecology.

For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/ .

