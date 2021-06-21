Huobi Announces New Fiat-to-Crypto Gateway for Pound Sterling Users

GIBRALTAR, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital assets exchanges, announced last week the launch of a new fiat-to-crypto gateway for its Pound Sterling (GBP) users. Collaborating with local payments solutions provider Clear Junction, the integration of the new channel aims to offer UK users an additional and easier way to purchase digital assets directly with their fiat balances.

"Adding a new GBP fiat-to-crypto gateway is a significant step for us to develop and demonstrate our commitment to the European community. Now, our pound sterling users can have access to multiple choices. They can deposit GBP through the online banking system at a very fast speed and have their balance arrive instantly, greatly reducing their time cost," said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Huobi Global Markets.

By depositing GBP via this new channel, users would be able to purchase digital assets with their GBP balance directly. In the first two weeks, the platform will hold a promotional campaign where users could deposit GBP using this new channel for free, after which each deposit would require a transaction fee of ￡1. In addition, Huobi's Quick Buy/Sell service allows users to enjoy zero transaction fees when purchasing digital assets with their GBP balance.

"Clear Junction Ltd. is registered in the UK and has years of experience in the payment space and extensive knowledge of risk and compliance. In addition to providing existing pound sterling users with a diversified and convenient way to purchase digital assets, we're continuing to operate in a compliant manner to offer users a secure trading experience" Ciara added.

Currently, Huobi supports fiat-to-crypto gateways for five fiat currencies: EUR, RUB, UAH, KZT and GBP. To activate the GBP fiat-to-crypto gateway, users are required to complete a Tier 2 KYC procedure after registering an account with Huobi.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a world leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto product offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation. We are always continuing to innovate on our future horizon.

SOURCE Huobi