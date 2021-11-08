Huobi Announces New Touch Option Products at Virtual Summit, Bolstering Suite of Derivatives Offerings

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, announced the launch of its new touch option products today at its virtual conference, Huobi Summit 2021: Blockchain & Beyond, adding a new offering to its suite of Huobi derivatives products.

Huobi's touch options enable advanced traders to set parameters for options to be exercised if certain market conditions are met. They can be divided into Double One-Touch (DOT) Options and Double No-Touch (DNT) Options. With Double One-Touch Options, the trader can set a price floor and a price ceiling; if the underlying price hits either one, the option is automatically exercised, enabling the investor to lock in profits. Double No-Touch Options are exercised after a certain period of time if the underlying price doesn't reach either the floor or the ceiling. At present, Huobi is not charging any transaction fees for such products, in a bid to attract more investors and traders.

"These touch options help to fill the gap caused by the lack of crypto options in the market," said Du Jun, Co-founder of Huobi Group. "Still in their infancy, touch options are an easy-to-use and effective product for both institutional and retail traders."

Huobi touch options utilize the RFS execution method, making it more convenient for users to make trades. By using leverage, traders can magnify profits without having to worry about liquidation. Touch options also enable users to set up complex trading strategies with non-linear payoffs to hedge the risks of their existing positions.

Touch options are also easy to trade. Users can place an order, customizing the parameters based on where they think the price of the underlying asset will trend. Traders can customize the price range, expiration date and desired income. Furthermore, the product dashboard enables traders to visualize how much they can make in different scenarios. After the options are exercised, the profits are delivered to users' accounts automatically.

Going forward, Huobi will look to further expand its suite of derivatives products to meet the growing needs of advanced cryptocurrency traders and investors around the world.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, Huobi is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi builds up an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation, and much more always innovating on the horizon. For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/

SOURCE Huobi