Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Launches Developer Empowerment Program to Drive Ecosystem Growth

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced the initiation of its US$1 million Developer Empowerment Program. The initiative will encourage talented developers to develop and promote applications on the HECO Chain; this includes GameFi, NFTs, DEX, Aggregator projects, infrastructures etc.

Blockchain users need a safer, efficient, and convenient public chain that can meet their needs as they grow in line with the rapidly evolving industry. New and emerging products continue to sprout up, and users are increasingly demanding more security and a more complete ecosystem of services.

HECO chain strives to be a stronger, more efficient, and energy-saving chain. HECO launched a node election campaign in May 2021, as well as a series of activities over the last few months, to promote its advantages and user benefits. The new Development Empowerment Program serves to further diversify the variety of HECO applications, improve its ecosystem layout, and provide a cutting-edge trading experience for users around the world. The program will assist developers and programs across many emerging fields, such as GameFi, NFT, DEX, and derivatives.

Projects that meet the following criteria will have the unique opportunity to obtain an exclusive incentive. The criteria are as follows:

The project will be deployed on the HECO Chain within a month with the support of HECO.

The project's community size has already reached more than 5,000 people.

The project has basic operational, planning, branding, and asset operations capabilities.

Developers can apply here: https://forms.gle/hYZSTkwaECcZgbpB8

"Since the beginning of this year, various DeFi projects have rapidly emerged throughout the industry, with many diverse new products and experiences that impact users," shared Leo Su, head of HECO. "As a highly scalable and inclusive public chain, HECO can accommodate many different DeFi projects and ecosystems. We welcome the addition of more projects and hope that more developers can work with us to build HECO through the Developer Empowerment Program."

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 11.5 million total addresses with 438 million transactions made on the platform.

