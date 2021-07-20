Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Launches Lucky HECO Event to Present NFT Blind Boxes to Users

LONDON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced that the first phase of the Lucky HECO Event has officially begun. This event was jointly organized by HECO and on-chain projects, crypto artists, and users who participate in this event can win NFT blind boxes. All of this aims to present a more diversified and enhanced use-case of NFT products and user experience to the community.

In order to improve the ecological coverage and ensure that HECO is an efficient and energy-saving blockchain, HECO will focus highly in the NTF field and ease of use to create, buy, sell, and use NFTs. As we know, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is a technical term, which certifies a digital asset to be unique and thus can have a different distinction which is not interchangeable. As a type of token standard, NFTs can be used to present items such as artwork, collectibles, in-game assets, vouchers, and certain types of privileges.

In addition, due to smart contract and blockchain technology, NFTs have an outstanding ability in rights protection, economic incentives, and trade interchangeability. One type of NFTs which especially exhibits this is the "privilege NFT" which is developed by the HECO team. These NFTs can materialize intangible assets and allow them to be traded conveniently, which will enhance the brand value contained in NFTs and better tokenize other valuable and distinct assets.

The good news is that the Privilege NFT is also included in some of the blind boxes in this event. The other two types of blind boxes are crypto art NFTs and rare game props NFTs.

The first type of NFT as mentioned earlier, is the Privilege NFT provided by FilDA. FilDA is the first DeFi project for cross-chain lending that runs on the HECO Chain with over $ 20 million worth of assets in its liquidity pools. Users of FilDA can conveniently deposit and pledge their assets for decentralized lending operations and additional income. At the same time, all users who have obtained the NFT for the first time can enjoy rewards provided by FilDA, including a 2051 USDT deposit currency with revenue cards which increase your APY by 10x, 5x, or 2x or other mystery VIP cards.

Crypto artworks still remain at the forefront in NFT field. Crypto Art NFT is one of the blind boxes, which was made by TKSX graffiti artist Ruob. "Cartoon," "pop," and "strong vision," are some of Ruob's primary graffiti styles. With curiosity as the soul of his work, he pays tribute to the 1985 science fiction film Back to the Future in unique forms, Its vivid image has been widely loved by young people. TKSX is a NFT fashion brand in Asia. It was established in 2020. Since its establishment, the brand has signed up hundreds of young artists with coverage among graffiti, rap music, tattoos, designer toys, ACGN, or other fields. TKSX is committed to creating unique and valuable collections for people to enjoy forever. These graffiti NFTs in the Lucky HECO Blind Box Event are exclusive first works, and the technical support is provided by iBox.

Rare game props NFTs are provided by Evolution Land, which is a virtual simulation blockchain game that supports cross-chain transactions. The game has a total of 26 continents, each of which is deployed on a different chain. Users can not only set the governance parameters, but also auction land, or even hire other users to mine various elements under the land parcel. Users can play any role they want in the game, such as miners, architects, musicians, doctors, or many others. In addition, all kinds of recreational facilities are available for all users, such as gaming, arenas, virtual stores, and more. Here, users can experience events which they have never encountered in real life.

This time Evolution Land will offer generous prizes, including 5 plots, 50 first generation masters and apprentices, and 100 gold treasure boxes and 400 silver treasure boxes. Users who draw NFTs, or a rare game item can directly participate to earn more game revenue.

If users want a chance at these special blind boxes, all they need to do is to log into Huobi Global, enter the activity page through the banner, fill in their UIDs and HECO addresses, and they can get started and participate in the event.

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 10.7 million total addresses with 422 million transactions made on the platform.

