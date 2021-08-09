Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Reveals Three Members of Accelerator Program

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced the first top three projects of the Joint Accelerator Program of HECO. All selected projects will be the first to receive investment, incubation, development, distribution, marketing, and customer support from HECO as well as Animoca Brands, Gumi Cryptos, Crypto Art House, and other founding advisors.

The registration for the Joint Accelerator Program of HECO has already exceeded 100 parties and projects, including some emerging star projects. While only three projects which have been carefully evaluated and selected were selected for the first round of the Accelerator Program. The three projects are:

Cryptoblades: A rising star in the blockchain gaming field, Cryptoblades develops blockchain games and builds an ecosystem of Play-to Earn to meet the diverse needs of games around the world. According to the DappRadar, the total number of users is over 390K .

. Blockchain Cuties Universe: A multi-blockchain collectible game focused on combining blockchain games with NFT, Blockchain Cuties Universe strongly emphasis on RPG and strategy elements and allows players to collect, trade, and improve their little characters called Cuties.

0xUniverse : It's a unique blockchain game where players can not only build spaceships, explore the galaxy and colonize planets, but also can jointly contribute to the story and unravel the mystery of the universe. Now they plan to create open economy games powered by blockchain

The three projects all focus on blockchain games and have garnered great achievements. In following, the advisors of the Joint Accelerator Program of HECO will tailor support programs for each project to help them foster their strengths and circumvent their weaknesses. Furthermore, the advisors will also actively promote effective collaboration and sound development among the three projects.

HECO will launch a blockchain gaming hackathon, which will be the world's first blockchain game hackathon initiated by a mainstream public chain with a first round bonus of 100,000 USDT together with some grant incentives.

"With the development of blockchain technology, higher requirements are put forward for various blockchain projects, especially blockchain game projects, in terms of innovation, security, and ease of use," shared Jeff Mei, Director of Global Strategy." The mission of the HECO Joint Accelerator Program is to help these start-up projects to solve these problems as well as further the development of the blockchain game field. And we hope more developers will benefit a lot from the following Gaming Hackathon and other activities."

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 11.5 million total addresses with 438 million transactions made on the platform.

SOURCE HECO Chain