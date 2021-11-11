Huobi Futures Adds Grid Trading to Suite of Professional Features

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Futures, a leading global digital asset derivatives trading platform under the Huobi Group, announced today that it will officially support grid trading features on the Huobi Global exchange's website and mobile app.

Grid trading features capitalize on price volatility by placing buy and sell orders at certain regular intervals above and below the price of a particular asset.

When a grid strategy is running, if one of the grid open orders is filled, the system will automatically place another order in the opposite direction. By automatically executing "buy low" and "sell high" functions, it guarantees the selling price to be higher than the buying price each time. This helps investors profit from sideways trends.

"Grid trading is a step up from 'shuttle trading' – creating a batch of positions that cover wider spaces for arbitrage. More importantly, Huobi's robust risk control system can ensure seamless operations for advanced traders," said Jeff Mei, Director of Global Strategy.

The addition of grid trading features comes after Huobi Futures launched features this year such as real-time settlement, follow a Maker and Taker, locked margin mechanism, bilateral take-profit and stop loss, and trailing stop. Going forward, Huobi Futures plans to add more features to cater to the increasing needs of its advanced traders and investors.

Grid Trading Campaign

Starting at 07:00 (London time) on Nov 11, users can trade USDT-margined swaps using the grid trading feature to equally share 20,000 USDT in prizes. The campaign will last for eight days. Users can simply run a grid trading strategy and cumulatively invest no less than 100 USDT in this strategy to receive rewards.

